
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • England vs India
England vs India News
thumb

3 players who might replace Shubman Gill against England

Virat Kohli and his men are currently in England for the 5-match Test series against them. They will look to bring back the winning momentum after losing the ICC World Test Champio

thumb

England’s white-ball tour of India postponed

India and England were scheduled to play three One-day Internationals and three Twenty20 games in India. The tour was supposed to start in late September. would The series was fram

thumb

" if you poked Dada, you were going to get something back always" - Graeme Smith

Former India skipper is one of the largest gifts for Indian cricket. After he appeared in Indian team, he was the pioneer to turn India into a superpower. Infact, at present he is

thumb

Virat Kohli delivers 22nd Test hundred

The Indian skipper Virat Kohli will be in the headlines for the coming days as he delivered a gem of an innings in the first Test against England. India are now in encounter with h

thumb

Watch: Virat Kohli mocks Joe Root after run out

India are on top after they first day's play of Edgbaston Test. They have scalped nine English wickets after the hosts elected to bat first in their historic 1000th Test. England b

thumb

Rohit reigns, India clinch series against England

Well, the County Ground, Bristol has become harsh to its’ native performers today. The home team did everything that could be done to win the series but fortune favored the brave –

thumb

Hales hails England to square series against India

Alex Hales kept his nerve cool till the last to steer England to a thrilling victory in the second T20I against India squaring the T20I series 1-1 with one match to spare. The home

thumb

England announce T20 side to face India, Australia

The England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the T20 squad to play the one-off match against Australia and three-match series against India. While the fast-bowler Mark Wood has been r

thumb

Sachin's son Arjun bowls in net to Indian women

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar bowled to Indian women cricketers during net practice sessions before the country’s team appeared in the final of the ICC Women World Cup, 20

thumb

English women win thriller to capture world title

Before the eyes of a full house crowd at Lord’s English women held their head high in glory snatching the masterpiece title of International Cricket Council. The title of the ICC W

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.