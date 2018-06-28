England vs Australia 2018 News
Australia finish England tour winless
[caption id="attachment_100283" align="aligncenter" width="1400"] Adil Rashid was the Player of the Match in England's win. Photo: Getty Images[/caption]After a 5-0 whitewash win i
Australia slip to No.6 after 0-5 defeat
Australia have slipped down to 34-year low position in the ICC ODI rankings as they are now ranked sixth with 100 points after being whitewashed by England in the five-match series
Magnificient Buttler gives England 5-0 sweep
England have handed Australia a 5-0 whitewash after a nail-biting one-wicket win in the fifth ODI at Old Trafford, Manchester.[caption id="attachment_100148" align="aligncenter" wi
England outclass Australia to go 4-0 up
Three centuries and a near century innings were manifested at the Riverside Ground on Wednesday, where the big scoring match between England and Australia thumped up for the hosts
England win series in run-fest
England have registered their biggest ever win in ODIs in terms of runs in the third ODI against Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The hosts sealed five-match series with a 24
England smash record ODI total
England have rewritten the history as the post 481/6 against Australia in the third ODI at Trent Bridge, the highest total in men's ODI cricket and the second highest in List A cri
Aussie fan's weird witnessing of games
When you are a crazy sport’s lover and there are an array of sporting events to watch – what would you do? Well, the solution has been spectacled by an Australian fan. However biza
England go 1-0 up against Aussies
England have won the first ODI by 3 wickets against Australia despite wobbling on the finishing line in the five-match series opener at The Oval, London.[caption id="attachment_998
Injuries sideline Stokes, Woakes
England have been hit with the news of injuries of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. Both will miss Scotland ODI while Stokes will miss first part of Australia series at ho
England name squads for Scotland, Australia matches
England have named squads for one-off ODI against Scotland (13 members) and five-match series against Australia (14 members) next month. Injured captain Eoin Morgan has been named