England Lions News
thumb

Abhimany Easwaran to captain India A against England Lions

Following the conclusion of thismonth, Abhimanyu Easwaran will take charge of India A in the first two matchesthat the England Lions will play in Ahmedabad.The squad also contains

thumb

Michael Atherton’s son Josh De Caires named in England Lions squad for first time

The young player Josh De Caires,who is the son of a player who had captained England, has received a call-up toan England Lions training camp for the first time.Ten players, includ

thumb

Billings replies to Elgar's statement and warns him ahead of first Test

England wicket-keeper batsman SamBillings has warned South Africa captain Deal Elgar that it would be"pretty stupid" to disrespect the approach of the England Test teamcoach Brendo

thumb

England Lions likely to tour Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is hopeful of having England Lions squad in their country early next winter following their discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (E

thumb

Gillespie to join England Lions coaching staff

Former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie will join the coaching staff of England Lions, the second tier team of the England and Wales.Gillespie, who is currently the head coach

