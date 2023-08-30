England Cricket Board News
ECB announces equal match fee for Men's and Women's cricketers
After a successful Ashes women's multi-format series that saw record-breaking stadium attendances, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an increase in match fees for
ECB withdraws Harry Brook from the SA20 league
The England Board of Directors have decided to ban Harry Brook from the next SA20-T20 competition in South Africa.Harry Brook has been withdrawn from the upcoming South African T20
Richard Gould selected as new chief executive officer of ECB
Richard Gould will take up the post at the end of January, moving from his current position as CEO of Bristol City Football Club; Clare Connor will remain interim CEO pending Gould
ECB offer to host India and Pakistan Test series
The England &amp; Wales Cricket Board has reportedly held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current T20I series, expanding England's grounds to host what would i
English cricket Board show sympathizes to flood victims in Pakistan
LONDON: The Cricket Board of England and Wales (ECB) on Tuesday expressed its solidarity with those affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan and asked for donations for the f
ECB security team satisfied with security arrangements in Pakistan
A four-man delegation from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) left Pakistan after expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, including security, in the country.LAHORE: A
ECB sack Chris Silverwood after Ashes debacle
England Cricket Board sacked men's head coach and chief selector, Chris Silverwood in the wake of England's terrible performance against Australia in the Ashes series. Australia go
Vaughan loses BBC show after racial allegation
Michael Vaughan has been withdrawn from his BBC 5 Live radio show after a second Asian cricketer said that he heard the former England captain make a racist comment while playing f
CA banishes ECB's suggestion of moving Ashes Test opener to Sydney: Reports
As the IPL 2021 came to a close, fans are curiously following the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The qualifiers and warm-up games are being played in the UAE and Oman respectively. The sh
Ganguly wants ECB to host fifth Test rather than one-off Test
BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly wants India and England to play the fifth Test rather than holding a one-off Test next year.The five-match Test series bet
Fifth Test between England and India called off
The fifth Test between England and India at Old Trafford has been called off after fearing the COVID-19 cluster in the Indian camp.India's tour of England is on the final page with
England, Australia players to be available for IPL 2021
England Cricket Board and Cricket Australia will be allowing their players to participate in the second leg of the IPL 2021. The second leg of the IPL 2021 is all set to resume in