England Cricket Board News
thumb

ECB announces equal match fee for Men's and Women's cricketers

After a successful Ashes women's multi-format series that saw record-breaking stadium attendances, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced an increase in match fees for

thumb

ECB withdraws Harry Brook from the SA20 league

The England Board of Directors have decided to ban Harry Brook from the next SA20-T20 competition in South Africa.Harry Brook has been withdrawn from the upcoming South African T20

thumb

Richard Gould selected as new chief executive officer of ECB

Richard Gould will take up the post at the end of January, moving from his current position as CEO of Bristol City Football Club; Clare Connor will remain interim CEO pending Gould

thumb

ECB offer to host India and Pakistan Test series

The England &amp;amp; Wales Cricket Board has reportedly held talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board during the current T20I series, expanding England's grounds to host what would i

thumb

English cricket Board show sympathizes to flood victims in Pakistan

LONDON: The Cricket Board of England and Wales (ECB) on Tuesday expressed its solidarity with those affected by the devastating floods in Pakistan and asked for donations for the f

thumb

ECB security team satisfied with security arrangements in Pakistan

A four-man delegation from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) left Pakistan after expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, including security, in the country.LAHORE: A

thumb

ECB sack Chris Silverwood after Ashes debacle

England Cricket Board sacked men's head coach and chief selector, Chris Silverwood in the wake of England's terrible performance against Australia in the Ashes series. Australia go

thumb

Vaughan loses BBC show after racial allegation

Michael Vaughan has been withdrawn from his BBC 5 Live radio show after a second Asian cricketer said that he heard the former England captain make a racist comment while playing f

thumb

CA banishes ECB's suggestion of moving Ashes Test opener to Sydney: Reports

As the IPL 2021 came to a close, fans are curiously following the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The qualifiers and warm-up games are being played in the UAE and Oman respectively. The sh

thumb

Ganguly wants ECB to host fifth Test rather than one-off Test

BCCI President and former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly wants India and England to play the fifth Test rather than holding a one-off Test next year.The five-match Test series bet

thumb

Fifth Test between England and India called off

The fifth Test between England and India at Old Trafford has been called off after fearing the COVID-19 cluster in the Indian camp.India's tour of England is on the final page with

thumb

England, Australia players to be available for IPL 2021

England Cricket Board and Cricket Australia will be allowing their players to participate in the second leg of the IPL 2021. The second leg of the IPL 2021 is all set to resume in

