ENG vs NZ News
England vs New Zealand 1st Match, ICC World Cup 2023, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In the opening match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and we expect an exciting clash as defending champions England take on last edition's finalists New Zealand. Both teams did w
Tim Southee's participation in world cup is under cloud after fracturing his thumb
With less than three weeks before the start of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Kiwi paceman Tim Southee suffered a serious injury while dropping a catch off England's talisman Joe Root
Malan, Moeen star in England's series clinching victory
England thumped Kiwis by 100 runs in the 4th match to secure the ODI series by 3-1 on Saturday (16th September) at Lord's, London. Dawid Malan's excellent hundred followed by Moeen
England vs New Zealand 4th ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The four-match ODI series between New Zealand and England started with a bang as Tom Latham-led side secured a stunning 8-wicket victory over the hosts. However, England quickly to
Ben Stokes' career best ODI knock dismantles New Zealand by 181 runs
England thumped New Zealand by 181 runs on Thursday (14th September) at the Oval, London. Ben Stokes' career best 182 and Dawid Malan's classy 96 helped England post a mammoth 368
Trent Boult becomes the first Kiwi to pick 6 fifers in ODI Cricket
Boult becomes the first and only pacer from New Zealand to have 6 five fifers in ODI Cricket. He reached that feat on Wednesday (13th September) against England at the Oval, London
Ben Stokes smashes England's highest individual ODI score surpassing Jason Roy's 180
Ben Stokes has broken the previous record of highest individual score in ODI cricket from England on Wednesday (14th September) against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Malan show margi
England vs New Zealand 3rd ODI, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
With the series level at 1-1, England and New Zealand will face each other again in the third ODI of the series at The Oval on Wednesday. New Zealand won the opening match of the s
Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 thumps New Zealand as England square the series by 1-1
England have beaten New Zealand by 79 runs on Sunday (10th September) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Liam Livingstone's majestic 95 off just 78 deliveries followed by Reece Topley'
Conway, Mitchell steer New Zealand to a memorable victory over England
New Zealand have beaten England by 8 wickets on Saturday (9th September) at Sophia Garden, Cardiff. An unbeaten 180 stand between Conway and Mitchell on third wicket steered Kiwis
England vs New Zealand 1st ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
New Zealand's tour of England continues with the ODI series starting on September 8th at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The visitors bounced back with back-to-back wins in the recently
All round New Zealand thump England by 6 wickets to equalise the T20I series
New Zealand thumped England in the fourth and last match to draw the series. They have beaten England by 6 wickets on Wednesday (6th September) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Seifert