Emerging Asia Cup 2017 News
Bangladesh tie with Pakistan
The match between Bangladesh Under-23 and Pakistan Under-23 team has just ended in a tie at the Sheikh Kamal International Stadium in Cox's Bazar. Chasing the total of 233 runs to
Bangladesh beat Hong Kong in Emerging Asia Cup-2017
In the opening match of the Max Emerging Asia Cup 2017, host Bangladesh has beaten Hong Kong by 8 wickets. Hong Kong batted first and was bundled out scoring 125 runs. [বাংলায় পড়ুন
Cricketers of Emerging Asia Cup to be under VIP security
During the Emerging Asia Cup, 2017 to be held in Bangladesh, cricketers from eight Asian countries participating in the tournament will be provided VIP security by police. Chittago
BCB Red clinches win in last preparation match
In the last preparation match before imminent Emerging Asia Cup 2017, BCB Red team has defeated BCB Green by 5 wickets. BCB Green won the toss on Thursday morning and decided to ba
Miraz waits for ODI debut
Was in the highlight as an all-rounder in age group teams, Mehedi Hasan Miraz debuted his international career in Test for Bangladesh against England in last October. So far so goo
Bangladesh name Mominul captain for Emerging Cup
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made the announcement of 15-member Bangladesh squad for the ACC Emerging Cup 2017 which is slated to play in Bangladesh from 27 March. [বাংলায় পড়
Nasir, Mominul to play in Emerging Asia Cup 2017
Bangladesh are all set to host Emerging Asia Cup 2017 containing a total of eight participants. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced names of four national team cricketers