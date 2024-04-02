Ellyse Perry News
"It is disappointing that we lost the game. If the team had won, the personal achievement would have felt much better" - Fariha Trisna
Fariha Trisna made a history in the second T20I against Australia women on Tuesday (2nd April). She had Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney in her final over to complete
"The next evolution" - Ellyse Perry on having the maiden women's test at MCG.
Cricket Australia yesterday revealed their schedule for the upcoming cricketing summer. Where the summer were packed with some high voltage series including Border - Gavaskar troph
Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux star in Australia's dominating series win victory over Bangladesh women
Australia women have defeated Bangladesh women by 6 wickets on Sunday (24th March) at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium to seal the series by 2-0, with one match still to go. S
Adelaide Strikers win maiden WBBL title
Adelaide Strikers have claimedtheir first Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title defeating the tournamentfavorite Sydney Sixers by 10 runs on Saturday (November 25) in Sydney.Batting
Nida Dar plays and achieves new record despite father's collapse
In the opening match of the series against the West Indies (at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua), Nida Dar became the first bowler, male or female, to take 100 wickets in the s
Kohli wins Cricketer of the Decade award
The ICC Awards of the Decade comes to a conclusion as India's Virat Kohli has won the Sir Garfield Sobers ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade award.Kohli was the only man to score ove
Virat Kohli fell short of his high standard: Wisden editor
Team India captain Virat Kohli fell short of his standard to lose his place to Ben Stokes, according to Wisden editor, Lawrence Booth.Ben Stokes' splendid performance in the 2019 W
Three Australians among Wisden's top five cricketers of the year
India national cricket team captain Virat Kohli was selected as the leading cricketer in the last three editions of the bible, Wisden Cricketers' Almanack. But he did not even make
Ellyse Perry ruled out of T20 World Cup 2020 tournament
Australia women's cricket team have been dealt a massive blow to their title hopes as star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been ruled out of the remaining part of the 2020 ICC Women's
Warner, Perry win Australian cricket's top honour
David Warner completed a stunning return to international cricket as he claimed his third Allan Border medal, finishing a single vote ahead of another returning star, Steve Smith.T
Tendulkar to come out of retirement for one over
India's all-time great Sachin Tendulkar, who is now in Australia for the Bushfire Cricket Bash, will come out of retirement for one over to face Ellyse Perry on Sunday (February 9)
Ellyse Perry becomes most capped woman cricketer in T20Is
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday became the most capped player in the history of women’s T20Is.The 29-year old has appeared in 113 matches of the shortest format during