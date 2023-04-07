
Ebadat Hossain News
Mushfiq’s unbeaten 51 leads Bangladesh chase 138 in day 4

Bangladesh won the only off test match against Ireland by 7 wickets in Mirpur. Mushfiqur scored 51* with Litton, Mominul and Tamim all contributed with their 20's to chase the tota

Hasan Mahmud's maiden five fa gives Bangladesh a thumping 10 wicket victory over Ireland

Bangladesh won the third ODI by a thumping 10 wickets and also they've won the series by 2-0. Bangladesh had a meagre target infront of them of 102. Chasing 102, the Bangladeshi op

Best bowling award for Ebadat and batting for Miraz by EspnCricinfo

Mehedi Miraz's 100* against India and Ebadat Hossain's 6 for 46 against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui named as the best ODI innings and best Test bowling figures of 2022 by EspnCr

Tiger pacers eager to play lead role in ODI win from now

Spinners are more effective than pacers at home. However, the pacers are also looking forward to step up during the Afghanistan series. They target to win at least one match in t

BCB announces 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 27 members squad for Sri Lanka tour. Bangladesh will play a three match test series against Sri Lanka in October as part of Test Cham

BCB confident of playing three pacers

Bangladesh is scheduled to play a three match Test series against Sri Lanka in October. Although, Bangladesh Pacers are prominent in shorter formats, but they often suffer to shine

Rahi satisfied with fitness, yet seeking perfection

Bangladeshi cricketers have started training in Sylhet like Dhaka and Chittagong. Four fast bowlers of the national team Abu Zayed Chowdhury Rahi, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain as w

Pace-friendly wicket in Zimbabwe Test

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-man squad for the only Test against Zimbabwe. Team management wants to test separately with the pacers against Zimbabwe at home gr

Bangladesh "A" stand in a suitable position after day one

Sri Lanka A manage to score 223 runs by losing 5 wickets against Bangladesh A at the end of day one in the second unofficial test of the series. The century partnership between Pat

New Zealand bowl; Ebadat debuts

The three-match Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh has kicked off at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The hosts have opted to bowl first in the series opener.[caption id="attachm

Soumya, Ebadat lead BCB XI to register comprehensive victory

After Ebadat Hossain’s magnificent fifer, skipper Soumya Sarkar scored unbeaten 102 runs off 114 balls with 11 fours &amp;amp; sixes to lead BCB XI registered a 8-wicket comprehens

Fizz-Jubair get 'A' team call

Leg-spinner Jubair Hossain Likhon who has not got any chance to play a longer version cricket match in the domestic cricket since October 2016, gets Bangladesh 'A' team call for th

