Durham News
Graham Onions returns to Durham bowling coach
Graham Onions has agreed to return to his hometown club Durham as head bowling coach after ending a six-year spell in Lancashire.Durham Cricket is delighted to announce the appoint
Wayne Parnell signs with Durham for T20 Vitality Blast
Durham Cricket are delighted to announce the signing of South African all-rounder Wayne Parnell to Vitality Blast.South Africa international Wayne Parnell has signed for Durham in
Ashton Turner returns to Durham for Vitality Blast 2023
Durham Cricket are delighted to announce that Ashton Turner will return to the club for Vitality Blast 2023.Australia batsman Ashton Turner returns to Durham for the T20 blast afte
Ajaz Patel replaces injured Kuhnemann to join Durham for County Championship
New Zealand left-hander Ajaz Patel has joined Durham in place of Australia's Matt Kuhnemann, who had to terminate his contract after suffering a back injury at the Glamorgan game i
Neil Killeen appointed as England men's elite fast bowling coach
England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has appointed Neil Killeen as England men's elite fast bowling coach.Killeen will work on the development and direction of England's men's team
County Cricket: Nathan Sowter signs one-year contract deal with Durham
Durham has signed Middlesex leg spinner Nathan Sowter on a year-long deal after being loaned out at Chester-le-Street last season.The Australian-born Leg Spinner was sacked at the
Durham handed 10 points penalty for Nic Maddinson's oversized bat
Tournaments like countychampionships are fiercely competitive. Teams sweat to collect 10 points.However, due to the offense of one batter, Durham have been deducted 10 pointsat onc
England Pacer Matthew Potts signed a contract with Durham
Durham Cricket's latest England product, Matthew Potts, has pledged his future to Durham Cricket by signing a two-year contract extension with Seat Unique Riverside through at leas
Watch: Stokes gets his revenge on Brathwaite in T20 Blast 2021
England all-rounder Ben Stokes and West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite went toe-to-toe with each other in the T20 World Cup 2016 final. The Caribbeans required 19 off 6 balls t
Harmison describes Shoaib's stupidity towards no. 11 in county cricket
Former England pacer Steve Harmison can never forget Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar's behavior. At the 2003 County Championships, foreign cricketer Shoaib was throwing one ball a
Two English cricket teams to tour Zimbabwe after 23 years
For the first time in more than two decades, Zimbabwe are going to host two English County sides in March. Accepting Zimbabwe Cricket's invitation, Derbyshire and Durham will play
Hales to return in competitive cricket for Nottinghamshire following his ban
England opener Alex Hales is all set to return to cricket after his 21-day ban for recreational drug use, and will play for Nottinghamshire against Durham in Royal London One-Day c