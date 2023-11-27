
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Dubai News
thumb

2025 Champions Trophy to move out of Pakistan due to India: Report

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not be played in Pakistan and is likely to be moved out of the country as India is unlikely to travel to a neighboring country due to security co

thumb

IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai

Dubai has already hosted some Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Ahead of the cash-rich league's 17th season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering Duba

thumb

Pakistan's trip to Dubai ahead of the World Cup canceled due to visa delays

Pakistan's pre-World Cup team bonding trip to Dubai has been canceled due to unforeseen delays in obtaining travel visas to visit India to take part in the mega event scheduled to

thumb

ILT20 2023: Dubai all set for opening ceremony

The UAE International Twenty20 League kicks off today with a grand opening ceremony.The ceremony will feature performances by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah, Jason Derulo a

thumb

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan cricket team arrive in Dubai

The squad of the Pakistan cricket team has landed in Dubai to play the much-anticipated 2022 Asian Cup, which is set to start on August 27.The Pakistan cricket team came to Dubai f

thumb

Second leg of IPL 2021 to go ahead with limited number of fans: BCCI

The IPL 2021 was held in India where as many as 29 games were staged before the tournament was postponed for an indefinite time due to a coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich IPL has

thumb

Dubai girl accuses Shadab Khan of blackmailing her

Pakistani cricketers came under the scanner in the recent past months for manipulating women behind the scenes. The reputation has been tarnished when their relationship with multi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.