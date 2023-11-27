Dubai News
2025 Champions Trophy to move out of Pakistan due to India: Report
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will not be played in Pakistan and is likely to be moved out of the country as India is unlikely to travel to a neighboring country due to security co
IPL 2024 Auction will be held in Dubai
Dubai has already hosted some Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. Ahead of the cash-rich league's 17th season, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering Duba
Pakistan's trip to Dubai ahead of the World Cup canceled due to visa delays
Pakistan's pre-World Cup team bonding trip to Dubai has been canceled due to unforeseen delays in obtaining travel visas to visit India to take part in the mega event scheduled to
ILT20 2023: Dubai all set for opening ceremony
The UAE International Twenty20 League kicks off today with a grand opening ceremony.The ceremony will feature performances by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah, Jason Derulo a
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan cricket team arrive in Dubai
The squad of the Pakistan cricket team has landed in Dubai to play the much-anticipated 2022 Asian Cup, which is set to start on August 27.The Pakistan cricket team came to Dubai f
Second leg of IPL 2021 to go ahead with limited number of fans: BCCI
The IPL 2021 was held in India where as many as 29 games were staged before the tournament was postponed for an indefinite time due to a coronavirus pandemic. The cash-rich IPL has
Dubai girl accuses Shadab Khan of blackmailing her
Pakistani cricketers came under the scanner in the recent past months for manipulating women behind the scenes. The reputation has been tarnished when their relationship with multi