DJ Bravo News
thumb

That catch changed it for us: Jadeja about Iyer's catch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)all-rounder expresses his joy after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the IPL 2021 final and also said that the catch he took of VenkateshIye

thumb

West Indies name Romario as DJ Bravo's replacement

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named Romaro Shephard as Dwayne Bravo's replacement in West Indies' T20 squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.West Indies all-rounder Dwayne B

thumb

Watch: Bravo's 'Champion' song on his daughter's birthday

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become popular not only with cricket but also with DJ songs. After becoming the 2016 T20 World Cup champion, Bravo became very popular by s

thumb

DJ Bravo speaks about Dhoni's greatest quality as captain

West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo has been playing for years in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of MS Dhoni. The all-rounder revealed some of the biggest qualitie

thumb

Watch: DJ Bravo releases song on coronavirus awareness

The outbreak of the deadly coronavirus is worldwide. Multiple countries are in lockdown. In this time of crisis, DJ Bravo, the singer of the popular song 'champion', has revealed t

thumb

Bravo congratulates Pollard with a cheeky message

Kieron Pollard has been appointed as the new captain for both ODI and T20 by the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB).Life can change with the blink of an eye and West Indies all-round

thumb

Bravo ruled out for two weeks

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder DJ Bravo has been ruled out for at least two weeks due to injury.Chennai have been hit with a massive blow as their vital all-rounder has suff

thumb

Bravo backs Windies' chances at World Cup 2019

Former Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who recently announced retirement from International cricket feels the likes of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer can take Windies to World Cup gl

thumb

Bravo announces Pakistan visit for PSL 2019

West Indies all-rounder DJ Bravo has announced that he is ready to travel to Pakistan to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).[caption id="attachment_109310" align="aligncenter"

thumb

Watch DJ Bravo's celebration after winning the match 

Faf du Plessis has stolen the Qualifer 1 from Sunrisers Hyderabad to take Chennai Super Kings to their seventh Indian Premier League final. The men in yellow won the cliff-hanger b

thumb

Watch Dj Bravo's brilliant catch 

Faf du Plessis has stolen the Qualifer 1 from Sunrisers Hyderabad to take Chennai Super Kings to their seventh Indian Premier League final. The men in yellow won the cliff-hanger b

thumb

'I have never turned my back on West Indies, it is them who turned their back'

The problem between the West Indies Cricket Board and their players is something which is going on for a long long time. Darren Sammy, Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard - everyone had pr

