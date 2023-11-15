
Director of Cricket News
Mohammad Hafeez and Wahab Riaz have been assigned key roles in PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday appointed former cricketer Mohammad Hafeez as the director of cricket.Former pacer and current interim sports minister of Punjab Wahab

Mickey Arthur officially appointed as Director of Pakistan team

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the appointment of Mickey Arthur as director of the Pakistan men's cricket team.The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the appointmen

Sourav Ganguly returns to Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket: report

Ganguly stepped down from the post of BCCI President in October and will also oversee all of the franchise's cricket verticals alongside ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 l

