Diana Edulji News
Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji, Aravinda de Silva inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Former Indian cricketer VirenderSehwag, former Indian women's cricketer Diana Edulji, and former Sri Lankancricketer Aravinda de Silva have been recognized by the ICC after success
"Man" to miss in cricket
The male and the femalecricketers who score runs on field will no longer be called as batsmen or thebatswomen but the common term batters will be used for them. The change has been
'Talent will be lost if the ball and pitch dimensions are changed'
India's former Test cricketer Diana Edulji is not in favor of use of a smaller and lighter ball for the women's cricket.Sophie Devine, the captain of the New Zealand team has recom
BCCI show disappointment about Kohli's comment on busy schedule
It has become almost impossible to follow India team recently. Once playing with South Africa, the hospitality of Bangladesh after a few days. West Indies appeared before Banglades
BCCI to arrange IPL themed tournament for Women
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is planing to arrange an Indian Premier League (IPL) themed tournament for the Women too, after the Mithila Raj led Indian Women's