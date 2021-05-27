Dhaka Premie League News
10 DPL cricketers and officials test positive for Covid-19
10 cricketers and officials have been tested positive for Covid-19 in routine-wise test before the start of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) which is scheduled to start from May 31. Howe
Uncertainty looms over DPL again
As the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh was improving day by day, there had been a full chance to start Dhaka Premier League (DPL) tournament again. However, with the increase in C
Cricketers willing to play DPL even at lower wages
Dhaka Premier League (DPL) is called the earning medium of Bangladesh cricketers. The tournament has been postponed for the past one year due to coronavirus. So the cricketers are
DPL not before May-June, format may change
Although Bangladesh is back in full swing in international cricket, the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will not start soon. This 12-team tournament will be definitely not being played
BCB plans to start DPL at two venues outside Dhaka
Cricket, which has been suspended due to the coronavirus, is slowly recovering. First cricket match during corona period has already started with the Test between England and West
Tamim wants DPL to start for sake of cricketers
Coronavirus outcome have stopped living. All kinds of sports in the world are closed. At first, the ongoing Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was postponed up to April 15. But
Dhaka Premier League suspended indefinitely
The country’s cricket has stopped due to coronavirus. The whole cricket field is stagnant.Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) was suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus. But
Teams after first day of DPL Players' transfer
Dhaka Premier League (DPL) will start from March 15. For that, a change of players has begun on Tuesday (March 3).Mohammad Ashraful has signed a contract with the Sheikh Jamal Dhan
Mushfiqur becomes highest paid cricketer in DPL
Bangladesh star wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is getting the highest wages in the upcoming Dhaka Premier League (DPL). It is reported that Abahani has prepared talks with M
Bangladesh players announce boycott all kinds of cricket
Bangladesh's cricketers put up an eleven-point demand to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and informed that they would boycott all kinds of cricket until the demands were met.On
Ian Pont remarks proud statement about Anamul Haque Bijoy
Anamul Haque Bijoy has been in superlative run of form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. He raced to 393 runs batting in last five innings in the league.With an astounding avera
Soumya eyes of big innings in the upcoming World Cup
Bangladeshi young batsman Soumya Sarkar talks about converting his innings into a big one on Thursday in Mirpur. Soumya had to tolerate much words before for not using his good sta