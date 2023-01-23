
Darwish Rasooli News
Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win

Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi

Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win

Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets

Australia win despite Rashid's late blitz but semi-final spot in jeopardy

Australia have won their last matchof the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistanon Friday (November 4) in Adelaide but their qualification for the s

