Shoaib Malik's 75* powers Rangpur to easy win
Rangpur Riders defeated ChattogramChallengers by a big margin of 55 runs in the 21st match of the 9th season ofBangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday (January 23) in Mirpur. Thi
Afif, Rasooli blast fifties in dominant Chattogram Challengers win
Dhaka Dominators and ChattogramChallengers met in the 12th ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match on Saturday(January 15). Chattogram beat Dhaka by a big margin of 8 wickets
Australia win despite Rashid's late blitz but semi-final spot in jeopardy
Australia have won their last matchof the Super 12 phase of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 against Afghanistanon Friday (November 4) in Adelaide but their qualification for the s