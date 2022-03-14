Darren Lehmann News
The Darren Lehmann Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Darren Lehmann is a former Australian cricketer. He was born on February 5, 1970 in Gawler, South Australia.He was a left-handed hitter known for his aggressive nature. Aside from
Vaughan picks Test cricket greatest 'Bald XI'
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a list of XI with all the bald-headed cricketers which he named ‘Test cricket greatest Bald XI’.Vaughan picked his country’s legenda
Darren Lehmann to undergo heart bypass surgery
Former Australia batsman and head coach Darren Lehmann will have heart bypass surgery later this week after suffering chest pains while watching his son play against the England Li
Brisbane Heat sign English prodigy Tom Banton
The Brisbane Heat have pulled off a recruitment coup by securing the signature of England’s new high rated top-order batsman Tom Banton for this summer’s KFC Big Bash League (BBL)
Chris Lynn reveals the biggest signing in BBL history
Every cricket team loves to have AB de Villiers on their side and such is the prowess of him in the game of cricket. He was recently purchased by Brisbane Heat for the 2019-20 seas
AB de Villiers joins Brisbane for upcoming BBL
Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers is set to play for Brisbane Heat in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL).Since the retirement from international cricket, former South Afri
Twitter reacts after Kohli's awesome gesture for Smith at The Oval
Indian captain Virat Kohli apologized to Australian batsman Steven Smith on behalf of the Indian fans as the previous Aussie captain was booed by the Indian fans during the high vo
"They'll be hard to stop"-Lehmann on Australia after Smith,Warner's return
Former Australia Coach Darren Lehmann hopes that Steve Smith and David Warner will rediscover their form and make a big impact in the upcoming World Cup to retain their trophy. Dar
Lehmann names Australian XI for first Test against India
Former Australian cricketer and former head coach of the nation, Darren Lehmann has named his best Australian XI for the first Test against India.India's tour of Australia is on th
Teary Lehmann reveals his proudest moment as Aussie coach
An emotional Darren Lehmann has broken down in tears revealing his proudest moment as Australian coach.Overlooking all the glories that he shared with Australia over the past few y
I'm not resigning: CA Chief Sutherland
Cricket Australia Chief James Sutherland has vowed not to resign from his post in the rear of the dismantling ball tampering issue; further he reckoned this only strengthened his c
Lehmann to step down after the fourth Test
When everyone thought everything is done and dusted after Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft appeared in the press conference and asked for forgiveness, it has become even worse after A