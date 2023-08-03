Darren Bravo News
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves secure top four spots in Global T20 Canada
The final day of the league phaseof Global T20 Canada saw the Surrey Jaguars down the Mississauga Panthers tosecure the top berth on the points table. Jaguars chased down their tar
The Darren Bravo Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Darren Michael Bravo (born 6 February 1989) is a West Indies cricketer who plays domestic cricket for Trinidad and Tobago and international cricket for the West Indies. As a left-h
Seales, Hope, Powell named in West Indies Test squad
Cricket West Indies (CWI) have announced a 13-member squad for the first Test against South Africa. 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seals has been called up for the first time as a
West Indies whitewash Sri Lanka 3-0
West Indies have whitewashed Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series beating the visiting side by 5 wickets in the third and last ODI at North Sound on Sunday (March 14).Losing the
Former Caribbean cricketer Rose calls Bangladesh 'weakest team of the world'
Former Caribbean cricketer Franklyn Rose has called Bangladesh 'the weakest team in the world.’ According to him, the Caribbean cricketers who’ve decided not to come in Bangladesh
Watch: Bravo drops an easy catch; Gabriel uses a swear word
West Indies are still searching for their maiden victory over New Zealand in the ongoing tour. The Caribbeans arrived in New Zealand to play three T20Is and two Tests. The three-ma
Watch: Darren Bravo gives it back to Javelle Glenn's taunt
Caribbean left-handed batsman Darren Bravo provided some entertainment in the field by giving some reply to Javelle Glenn's sledding on the field.The Caribbean Premier League 2020
Bravo, Hetmyer, Paul not going to England for family
The West Indies cricket team is going to England on June 8 to play a three-match Test series. Meanwhile, the Caribbeans have also announced the squad for the Test series.However, D
Specialist doctor to travel with Windies' largest party on England tour
Cricket West Indies (CWI) will send 25 players, which include 14 team members and 11 reserve players, (plus support staff) to England early next week, according to Ricky Skerritt,
CWI announces squad for England Tests; Bravo, Hetmyer refuse to travel
Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 14-man Test squad and list of eleven (11) reserves players for the proposed Sandals Tour of England 2020. West Indies are scheduled to pla
"I would tell him to find something that works" - Michael Holding to Darren Bravo
Former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding suggests Darren Bravo to find the problems and sort it out as soon as possible to get into the main team again. It can be noted that
West Indies become first team to bat with 12 players in an innings
West Indies became the first team to bat with 12 players in an innings of a cricket match at International level.India have successfully completed their tour to West Indies with a