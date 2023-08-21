
Dambulla Aura News
thumb

Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title

B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi

thumb

Shakib, Litton's Galle Titans out of LPL, B-Love Kandy reach final

B-Love Candy beat Galle Titans by34 runs in the second qualifier of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to reach thefinal. Two Bangladeshis Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan showed glimpse

thumb

Shakib shines but Galle Titans loss first qualifier against Dambulla Aura

Shakib Al Hasan’s Galle Titanslost to Dambulla Aura by 6 wickets in the first qualifier of the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL). Shakib showed a good performance with the ball. Galle will

thumb

He is our king and my skipper: Hasan reveals why didn't celebrate Babar's wicket in LPL

Fans were astonished that HasanAli did not celebrate when he took Babar Azam's wicket in the Lanka PremierLeague (LPL) 2023. Hasan gave an interview after the game in which he disc

thumb

Snake enters the field in LPL, Karthik trolls Bangladesh

Shakib is playing for GalleTitans in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). An unfortunate incident happenedwhile bowling in his first match. India's Dinesh Karthik made fun of Bangladesh

thumb

Shakib shines as Galle Titans register super-over win

Shakib Al Hasan's team GalleTitans defeated Dambulla Aura in the super-over in the Lanka Premier League(LPL) on Monday (July 31). Both the teams put up a total of 180 runs and then

