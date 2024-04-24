
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Dale Steyn News
thumb

Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR

Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago

thumb

I am a much better mood because of what I've just seen: Steyn praises Dhoni

Former South Africa pacer DaleSteyn says that the passion behind MS Dhoni goes beyond the Indian PremierLeague (IPL), including the cricketing world in South Africa and enthralling

thumb

James Franklin to fill the shoes of Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Dale Steyn requested to have a hiatus from this edition of IPL and he was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this vaccany, Sunrisers Hyderabad was looking for a bowling c

thumb

SRH looks for new bowling coach and appoints Cummins as the skipper of the team

Dale Steyn, the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad will not be the part of the side for this year's of Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Cricbuzz, the South African pace

thumb

Dale Steyn compares Reeza Hendricks with Virat Kohli in cover-drives

Former Indian captainVirat Kohli is known for his stylish and effective cover drives during the passage of play. India's run machine, ViratKohli is widely acknowledged as one of th

thumb

Dale Steyn impressed by Hasan Ali's performance against Netherlands

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn was impressed by Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who returned to the ODI team after a gap of over a year.Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali delivered an

thumb

Dale Steyn picks top 5 pacers for World Cup 2023, no Bumrah or Starc on the list

The ICC World Cup 2023 isknocking at the door. Former cricketers have already made many predictionsabout the World Cup. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn picks his top fivepace

thumb

Watch: Dale Steyn enjoys his time in Kerala ahead of ODI World Cup 2023

South Africa's bowling great Dale Steyn is currently spending some quality time in Thiruvanthapuram (Kerala) ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament

thumb

Dale Steyn predicts two finalists for the ODI World Cup in India

The much-awaited Cricket World Cup is just around the corner and experts have started making their predictions about who might make it to the finals of this edition of the World Cu

thumb

Suryakumar brilliant form reminds me of AB de Villiers says Dale Steyn

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a good game against Western Australia Cricket Association XI where he scored a struggling fifty to help India get a

thumb

Samson has the potential like Yuvraj to hit sixes: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has made a strong claim saying that Sanju Samson is a player who has the potential of Yuvraj Singh. Samson played an incredible 86 shot on Thursday but it wasn't enough

thumb

Samson has the potential like Yuvraj to hit sixes: Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has made a strong claim saying that Sanju Samson is a player who has the potential of Yuvraj Singh. Samson played an incredible 86 shot on Thursday but it wasn't enough

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.