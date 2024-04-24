Dale Steyn News
Dale Steyn takes a veiled dig at Hardik Pandya after MI's loss against RR
Once Hardik Pandya was named theMumbai Indians captain, he has been the target of constant criticism. Whatdidn't help either were the outcomes. Fans of MI, who have been veryantago
I am a much better mood because of what I've just seen: Steyn praises Dhoni
Former South Africa pacer DaleSteyn says that the passion behind MS Dhoni goes beyond the Indian PremierLeague (IPL), including the cricketing world in South Africa and enthralling
James Franklin to fill the shoes of Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Dale Steyn requested to have a hiatus from this edition of IPL and he was the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. In this vaccany, Sunrisers Hyderabad was looking for a bowling c
SRH looks for new bowling coach and appoints Cummins as the skipper of the team
Dale Steyn, the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad will not be the part of the side for this year's of Indian Premier League (IPL). According to Cricbuzz, the South African pace
Dale Steyn compares Reeza Hendricks with Virat Kohli in cover-drives
Former Indian captainVirat Kohli is known for his stylish and effective cover drives during the passage of play. India's run machine, ViratKohli is widely acknowledged as one of th
Dale Steyn impressed by Hasan Ali's performance against Netherlands
Former South African pacer Dale Steyn was impressed by Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali, who returned to the ODI team after a gap of over a year.Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali delivered an
Dale Steyn picks top 5 pacers for World Cup 2023, no Bumrah or Starc on the list
The ICC World Cup 2023 isknocking at the door. Former cricketers have already made many predictionsabout the World Cup. Former South African pacer Dale Steyn picks his top fivepace
Watch: Dale Steyn enjoys his time in Kerala ahead of ODI World Cup 2023
South Africa's bowling great Dale Steyn is currently spending some quality time in Thiruvanthapuram (Kerala) ahead of the highly-anticipated ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament
Dale Steyn predicts two finalists for the ODI World Cup in India
The much-awaited Cricket World Cup is just around the corner and experts have started making their predictions about who might make it to the finals of this edition of the World Cu
Suryakumar brilliant form reminds me of AB de Villiers says Dale Steyn
Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a good game against Western Australia Cricket Association XI where he scored a struggling fifty to help India get a
Samson has the potential like Yuvraj to hit sixes: Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn has made a strong claim saying that Sanju Samson is a player who has the potential of Yuvraj Singh. Samson played an incredible 86 shot on Thursday but it wasn't enough
Samson has the potential like Yuvraj to hit sixes: Dale Steyn
Dale Steyn has made a strong claim saying that Sanju Samson is a player who has the potential of Yuvraj Singh. Samson played an incredible 86 shot on Thursday but it wasn't enough