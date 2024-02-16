D Piedt News
Kane Williamson steers New Zealand to their first ever test series victory over South Africa
New Zealand thrashed South Africa by 7 wickets on Friday (16th February) to win the first test series ever against South Africa in home or away. Kane Williamson's majestic 133* off
D Piedt's inspiring spell showing hope the depleted South Africa
South Africa bounced back as they got 31 run lead after the 2nd day of second test. Five fer for Dane Piedt helped South Africa bundle New Zealand for a paltry 211 and have a lead