CWI appoints three women to board of directors
West Indies have appointed womenin the cricket board. They appointed three women to the board. They will workas directors. All of them will serve as independent directors for one y
"World cricket is doing everything so that West Indies Cricket are never strong again"
Chief Executive of Cricket WestIndies Jonny Grave alleged that the dominant cricket teams are trying toprevent West Indies cricket from becoming a strong team again.West Indies was
Shamar Joseph rewarded with CWI central contract
Shamar Joseph gave the entirecricket world a big shock by bringing a historic victory to the West Indies atthe Gabba. Shamar, who wrote a remarkable story of comeback and fight to
Shane Dowrich sues Cricket West Indies for loss of earnings
Despite being 'qualified', he didnot get a place in the national team. On the contrary, the contract was canceled.The complaint was about not playing enough matches. So this time t
7 new faces in West Indies squad for Australia Tests
West Indies will tour Australiain January. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the 15-member squad aheadof the two Test matches of the upcoming tour. Seven new faces have beeni
Big names decline West Indies Central Contract offer for 2023-24 season
West Indies has unveiled the latest central contract list for the men's and women's teams for the upcoming 2023-24 season.Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran have turned
Hardik Pandya draws flak
Team India’s T20I captain HardikPandya is in the news for two reasons — for what is being described as poorcaptaincy, and his expression of dissatisfaction with facilities provided
It's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it: Hardik slams CWI mismanagement
Hardik Pandya, captain of theIndian cricket team, expressed disappointment in the subpar facilities theyencountered during their time in Tarouba, stating that "it's time"for Cricke
Miles Bascombe appointed as new Director of cricket West Indies
Former West Indies batsman Miles Bascombe has been appointed as the new Cricket Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI) on a three-year deal.Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the a
CWI announce schedule for home series against India
India will start its next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle next month with a two-test series in the West Indies followed by eight games with limited games, the Caribbean Cricket
Johnson Charles replaces Gudakesh Moties in West Indies World Cup Qualifier squad
The two-time ODI World Cup winnerWest Indies could not directly qualify for the World Cup this time. TheCaribbean will therefore have to play in the qualifiers. The squad for thatq
CWI shortlisted Dominica and Trinidad to host India Tests
Dominica and Trinidad will host the two Tests between India and the West Indies next month. Under a tentative schedule shared by Cricket West Indies (CWI) boards, Barbados, Trinida