David Teeger removed as South Africa U19 captain
The South African government hasgone to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israeli brutality inGaza. At the end of December last year, South Africa filed a case in th
AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series
The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou
Hilton Moreeng to stay as South Africa women's head coach
Hilton Moreeng will continue toserve as the head coach of the South African women's team until the conclusionof the 2023-24 season. This is because the process of finding a replace
"If SA20 does not happen, we are not going to have Test cricket anyway"
Franchise cricket has taken overthe world of cricket. Like the umbrella of a frog, as the number of tournamentsis increasing, so is the interest of the cricketers. Many people now
CSA explains why they announce second-string side for New Zealand tour
SA20 is one of the most populardomestic T20 leagues in South Africa. CSA (Cricket South Africa) gives utmostimportance to franchise based tournaments. So at the same time, South Af
South Africa pace duo Nortje, Magala ruled out of World Cup
South Africa have been hit with abig blow ahead of the ODI World Cup as the star pacer Anrich Nortje is ruledout of the ICC tournament. Another pacer, Sisanda Magala faces the same
Anrich Nortje ruled out of third ODI against Australia
South Africa have been dealt asetback ahead of the third ODI against Australia, as star pacer Anrich Nortjehas been ruled out with a back injury.Nortje leftthe field afterbowling f
Bangladesh women's team to tour South Africa in December
South Africa has announced theschedule for matches against the women's teams of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.They will play host to these two nations during the 2023-24 season.After th
Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list
The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the
South Africa appoint Wandile Gwavu as white-ball fielding coach
Wandile Gwavu has been appointedas the fielding coach of the South African national team. Cricket South Africa(CSA) has decided to include Gwavu in the white ball coaching panel. G
CSA reviews South Africa's elimination in T20 World Cup
Cricket South Africa will assess the performance of the South Africa men's national team at the T20 World Cup after being eliminated in the group stage following a shock defeat to
Dwayne Pretorius ruled out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup
South Africa all-rounder DwainePretorius broke his left thumb, so he won't be able to play in the ODI seriesin India or the men's T20 World Cup, which starts later this month inAus