CSA News
thumb

David Teeger removed as South Africa U19 captain

The South African government hasgone to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Israeli brutality inGaza. At the end of December last year, South Africa filed a case in th

thumb

AB de Villiers blames T20 cricket for only two-match South Africa-India Test series

The two-match Test series betweenIndia and South Africa ended a few days ago. The fight between the two teamshas been quite good. The series ended in a 1-1 draw.However, former Sou

thumb

Hilton Moreeng to stay as South Africa women's head coach

Hilton Moreeng will continue toserve as the head coach of the South African women's team until the conclusionof the 2023-24 season. This is because the process of finding a replace

thumb

"If SA20 does not happen, we are not going to have Test cricket anyway"

Franchise cricket has taken overthe world of cricket. Like the umbrella of a frog, as the number of tournamentsis increasing, so is the interest of the cricketers. Many people now

thumb

CSA explains why they announce second-string side for New Zealand tour

SA20 is one of the most populardomestic T20 leagues in South Africa. CSA (Cricket South Africa) gives utmostimportance to franchise based tournaments. So at the same time, South Af

thumb

South Africa pace duo Nortje, Magala ruled out of World Cup

South Africa have been hit with abig blow ahead of the ODI World Cup as the star pacer Anrich Nortje is ruledout of the ICC tournament. Another pacer, Sisanda Magala faces the same

thumb

Anrich Nortje ruled out of third ODI against Australia

South Africa have been dealt asetback ahead of the third ODI against Australia, as star pacer Anrich Nortjehas been ruled out with a back injury.Nortje leftthe field afterbowling f

thumb

Bangladesh women's team to tour South Africa in December

South Africa has announced theschedule for matches against the women's teams of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.They will play host to these two nations during the 2023-24 season.After th

thumb

Bavuma, Markram, Miller dominate CSA awards nominess list

The nominees for the annual CSAAwards have been announced by Cricket South Africa in recognition of 'A Summerto Celebrate' from the 2022-23 season. Among the men's nominees for the

thumb

South Africa appoint Wandile Gwavu as white-ball fielding coach

Wandile Gwavu has been appointedas the fielding coach of the South African national team. Cricket South Africa(CSA) has decided to include Gwavu in the white ball coaching panel. G

thumb

CSA reviews South Africa's elimination in T20 World Cup

Cricket South Africa will assess the performance of the South Africa men's national team at the T20 World Cup after being eliminated in the group stage following a shock defeat to

thumb

Dwayne Pretorius ruled out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup

South Africa all-rounder DwainePretorius broke his left thumb, so he won't be able to play in the ODI seriesin India or the men's T20 World Cup, which starts later this month inAus

