Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) News
CAB donates Rs 2.5 million to coronavirus fund
The whole world has been stalled by the coronavirus. The incidence of the virus is so high that health workers are facing much headaches to treat the sick. Worldwide anti-depressan
IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: CAB to refund money of last two days tickets
The pink-ball Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens was over on the third day. As a result, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to give money back to th
IND vs BAN: See all arrangements for historic pink-ball Test at a glance
Bangladesh and India will face each other at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the second and final Test of the Test series on Friday, November 22. And this Test is going to be the first
Paratroopers to descend from the sky with pinks balls in Eden Test
India will script history when they host Bangladesh in the first-ever day-night Test for both the countries to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata starting from November 22.To
Eden D/N Test timing rescheduled
While trying to ensure dew doesn't come to play in the notable day-night Test among India and Bangladesh, the BCCI has agreed to Cricket Association of Bengal's (CAB) proposition o
Record 50,000 plus tickets sold on first three days of D/N Test in Eden
The iconic Eden Gardens is expected to witness a turnout of more than 50,000 spectators on the first three days of India’s first ever Day-Night Test, against Bangladesh, scheduled
Bengal CM Mamata and Bangladesh PM Hasina to ring Eden Bell on India's first D/N Test
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will ring the customary Eden Bell to initiate the the first ever Day Night Test for both Bang
Bangladesh-India Test match tickets to be available in minimal price
In the imminent tour to India, Bangladesh are scheduled to play a Test series which will be taken place at the Eden Gardens.To facilitate the crowd availability, Cricket Associatio
Dona Ganguly bats for hubby Sourav Ganguly
Bipin DaniGiven their ‘partnership’ of a few decades, Dona is confident that Sourav will shine in his new role as BCCI President. After assuming the chief post of the BCCI on Octob
CAB adds extra 10 minutes in One-day matches to fight summer heat
The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has introduced adding extra time to one day matches to combat harsh heat and humidity of prevailing summer in this region.The CAB's new deci
CAB plans to insert video cameras in umpire's hat
To come up with the solution of objectionable umpiring, Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has decided to turn on cameras in umpire’s hats in local league matches. The decision wo