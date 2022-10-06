
CPL 2022 News
Sumon hints at Shakib's new batting position in upcoming T20 World Cup

Bangladesh national team selectorHabibul Bashar Sumon has given an indication about the position in which Shakibwill bat in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is going to start this

Shakib to join team on Thursday in Christchurch due to visa complications

Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan has not joined with the team in New Zealand for the T20I Tri-Series whichis scheduled to start the day after tomorrow. The reason for not bein

Hetmyer dropped from T20 World Cup squad due to flight miss

After missing his flight toAustralia, Shimron Hetmyer has been shockingly omitted from the West Indiessquad for the T20 World Cup and two-match T20I series against Australia thiswe

Lamichhane decides to reach Nepal soon and ready to surrender

Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhaneis ready to fight the legal battle against rape allegations. Even after thearrest warrant was issued, the star leg-spinner of Nepal, who was in theC

King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe

Bangladesh squad to fly for New Zealand tomorrow

Bangladesh T20 team have beenpassing a busy time. After returning home from the tour of United Arab Emirates,they will have to play the tri-nation series and the T20 World Cup next

Guyana crash to 108 all out as Barbados reach the CPL 2022 final

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors have succumbed to a big defeat of 87 runs againstBarbados Royals in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier

Shakib's Guyana to face Barbados in CPL playoffs

After Shakib Al Hasan joined, thefortunes of Guyana Amazon Warriors changed overnight in the Caribbean PremierLeague (CPL). Guyana, who were about to knock out of the tournament wi

Shakib stars in win as Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top-two finish

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been in good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His team GuyanaAmazon Warriors got an easy win against Barbados Royals with

Today was the night for me: Shakib

Shakib Al Hasan had a great nightin Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2022 on Saturday. His team Guyana AmazonWarriors defeated Trinbago Knight Riders to seal the playoffs. And in the

Shakib's all-round brilliance takes Guyana to playoffs

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan showed his worth again as his brilliant all-round performancesecured the win against Trinbago Knight Riders on Saturday (September 24) as

Shakib falls for golden duck but instrumental with bowling in Guyana's second straight win

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has joined Guyana Amazon Warriors a few days ago. A team that was atthe bottom from the start, with two consecutive wins after Shakib's a

