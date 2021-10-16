
CPL 2021 News
I see myself playing a similar role to Samuels: Chase

All-rounder Roston Chase has saidthat he’ll like to play the anchor role in the West Indies squad in theupcoming T20 World Cup which Marlon Samuels did successfully in his time.Sam

CSK sign Dominic Drakes as Sam Curran's replacement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hasnamed the replacement of injured all-rounder Sam Curran on Wednesday (October6). Barbadian seamer Dominic Drakes replaces Curran in the squad for CSK’s

Gayle makes himself unavailable for remainder of IPL 2021

West Indies star batsman ChrisGayle makes himself unavailable for the reminder of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2021. He has mentioned the ‘bubble fatigue’ as the reason behind th

Drakes’ blitzkrieg hands St Kitts and Nevis Patriots first CPL title

Young all-rounder Dominic Drakes scored a heroic knock of 48 runs in 24 deliveries to handSt Kitts and Nevis Patriots their maiden CPL title. Patriots went on to win thefinals in t

Watch: Sunil Narine keeps Andre Russell in check; bowls a maiden over in CPL 2021

Sunil Narine is one of the best spinners in T20 cricket. He has incredible experience in keeping the batsmen silent with his tricky deliveries. In fact, Narine became the first bow

Shakib to miss CPL 2021

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan won’t participate in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021.He has not got no-objection certificate or NOC for CPL because of the nation

St Lucia Kings third CPL team named after IPL franchise

St Lucia Zouks have been renamed as St Lucia Kings after IPL involvement, becoming the third CPL team to be named after a IPL team.Last year the St Lucia team was sold to KPH Dream

Barbados Tridents turn Barbados Royals over IPL involvement

Two-time CPL winners Barbados Tridents have been rebranded into 'Barbados Royals' ahead of the 2021 CPL.Rajasthan Royals group, an IPL franchise, has bought a majority of the Barba

CWI agrees to change CPL 2021 dates on BCCI's plea

Indian Premier League is the most-watched T20 tournament in the world. It has been introduced in 2008 and since then it has turned out to be a blockbuster. Its ability to attract b

Shakib not likely to get NOC for CPL, hints Akram

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been actively participating in different franchise leagues over the years. However, Shakib's participation in this year's Indian Premier

Morris, Amir get CPL gigs

30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut

Jamaica Tallawahs sign Shakib for CPL 2021

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will play for Jamaica Tallawahs in this year's edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The franchise has confirmed the signing of

