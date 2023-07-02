CPL News
Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal in CPL 2023
Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistani cricketer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors on an attractive $120,000 contract.Azam Kh
New coach Daren Sammy wants Russell, Narine, Lewis, Hetmyer again in national team
The condition of West Indiescricket is not favourable. The two-time world champions were eliminated fromthe first round of the last T20 World Cup. The West Indies Cricket Board has
ICC suspends West Indies batter Devon Thomas for corruption
West Indies cricketer DevonThomas has been provisionally suspended indefinitely after being charged withseven counts of corruption by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on beh
Shakib achieves another milestone
Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has touched another new milestone with the ball. He has becomethe second cricketer in the country to reach the milestone of 1100 wickets.
BCB reveals reason behind Mahedi's absence
The Bangladesh squad for thetwo-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been announced.Among the 19 cricketers in the World Cup squad and reserve bench, 2 are n
Sohan to lead Bangladesh against UAE
Before the T20 World Cup andtri-series, Bangladesh will play two T20Is against the United Arab Emirates(UAE). Those two matches will start at 8 pm Bangladesh time. Bangladesh Crick
Team management to decide Shakib's participation in training camp
The cricketers of the Bangladesh nationalteam will camp in Dubai to prepare for the T20 World Cup to be held inAustralia. The Tigers are scheduled to leave the country for Dubai on
Bangladesh to return home tomorrow, Shakib going for CPL
After the failure in Asia Cup, Bangladeshare returning home tomorrow (September 3). As the Asia Cup ended earlier thanexpected, the Bangladesh team will catch a flight to the count
CPL: Shivnarine Chanderpaul named Jamaica Tallawahs head coach
The Jamaica Tallawahs have named former West India batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul as their new head coach for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Former West Ind
I'm a very proud black man & no other human can make me feel less: Sammy
Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy insisted that he is a proud man to be among the black community and nothing will made him feel less. The former skipper urged that the racis
Fabian Allen to miss CPL after missing flight to Trinidad and Tobago
[caption id="attachment_132348" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Fabian Alllen[/caption]The destructive all-rounder from West Indies, Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the upcomi
Watch: Bravo's 'Champion' song on his daughter's birthday
West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become popular not only with cricket but also with DJ songs. After becoming the 2016 T20 World Cup champion, Bravo became very popular by s