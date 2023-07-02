
CPL News
thumb

Azam Khan Signs for Guyana Amazon Warriors in $120,000 Deal in CPL 2023

Azam Khan is the highest-paid Pakistani cricketer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), having been signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors on an attractive $120,000 contract.Azam Kh

thumb

New coach Daren Sammy wants Russell, Narine, Lewis, Hetmyer again in national team

The condition of West Indiescricket is not favourable. The two-time world champions were eliminated fromthe first round of the last T20 World Cup. The West Indies Cricket Board has

thumb

ICC suspends West Indies batter Devon Thomas for corruption

West Indies cricketer DevonThomas has been provisionally suspended indefinitely after being charged withseven counts of corruption by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on beh

thumb

Shakib achieves another milestone

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has touched another new milestone with the ball. He has becomethe second cricketer in the country to reach the milestone of 1100 wickets.

thumb

BCB reveals reason behind Mahedi's absence

The Bangladesh squad for thetwo-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been announced.Among the 19 cricketers in the World Cup squad and reserve bench, 2 are n

thumb

Sohan to lead Bangladesh against UAE

Before the T20 World Cup andtri-series, Bangladesh will play two T20Is against the United Arab Emirates(UAE). Those two matches will start at 8 pm Bangladesh time. Bangladesh Crick

thumb

Team management to decide Shakib's participation in training camp

The cricketers of the Bangladesh nationalteam will camp in Dubai to prepare for the T20 World Cup to be held inAustralia. The Tigers are scheduled to leave the country for Dubai on

thumb

Bangladesh to return home tomorrow, Shakib going for CPL

After the failure in Asia Cup, Bangladeshare returning home tomorrow (September 3). As the Asia Cup ended earlier thanexpected, the Bangladesh team will catch a flight to the count

thumb

CPL: Shivnarine Chanderpaul named Jamaica Tallawahs head coach

The Jamaica Tallawahs have named former West India batsman Shivnarine Chanderpaul as their new head coach for the 2022 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).Former West Ind

thumb

I'm a very proud black man &amp; no other human can make me feel less: Sammy

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy insisted that he is a proud man to be among the black community and nothing will made him feel less. The former skipper urged that the racis

thumb

Fabian Allen to miss CPL after missing flight to Trinidad and Tobago

[caption id="attachment_132348" align="aligncenter" width="1920"] Fabian Alllen[/caption]The destructive all-rounder from West Indies, Fabian Allen has been ruled out of the upcomi

thumb

Watch: Bravo's 'Champion' song on his daughter's birthday

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has become popular not only with cricket but also with DJ songs. After becoming the 2016 T20 World Cup champion, Bravo became very popular by s

