County Cricket Club News
Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach
Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from
Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain
TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm
Daniel Bell-Drummond named Kent club their new captain
Kent has appointed Daniel Bell-Drummond as club captain, succeeding Sam Billings - although Billings will continue to lead the T20 side.Daniel Bell-Drummond has been named Kent Cri
Mir Hamza joins Warwickshire for 2 County Championship matches
Warwickshire have Pakistani fast bowler Mir Hamza on a short-team contract for the ongoing County Championship. The speedster has replaced compatriot Hasan Ali and will play in War
Derbyshire sign Pat Brown on three-year deal
Derbyshire have agreed to sign Worcestershire fast bowler Pat Brown on a three-year deal from the end of the 2023 season.Derbyshire County Cricket Club recently announced the signi
Peter Siddle set to return to Somerset for 2023 season
Aussie pacer Peter Siddle will return to Somerset for the upcoming County Championship and T20 Blast season, the club announced on Tuesday (24 January).Former Australian navigator
Kent signs Kane Richardson for 2023 T20 Blast
Kane Richardson will play county cricket for the first time in 2023 after signing a deal with Kent for the duration of the T20 Blast.The right-arm, medium-pace bowler is considered
Zafar Gohar signs new contract with Gloucestershire
Pakistani spinner Zafar Gohar has signed a new deal with Gloucestershire to keep him at the Seat Unique Stadium until at least the 2024 season.Left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar has sign
Hasan Ali signs new contract with English club Warwickshire
Hasan Ali has signed for Warwickshire for the first four months of the 2023 County season. His contract covers the duration of the T20 Blast, including the knockout rounds, and the
Cheteshwar Pujara re-signs Sussex for the season 2023
Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has signed a new contract for the English county of Sussex for the 2023 season. The 34-year-old said he was happy to be back with Sussex next season
Colin Ingram signs a two-year deal extension with Glamorgan
Former South African batter Colin Ingram has signed a two-year contract extension with Glamorgan. Ingram, 37, will be one of the club's foreign players in 2023 alongside Marnus Lab
Alex Gidman steps down as Worcestershire head coach
Alex Gidman has stepped down as Worcestershire head coach, ending his four-year tenure in the role.Gidman joined Worcestershire in early 2018, initially as a 2nd XI manager. He was