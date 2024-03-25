County Championship News
Harry Brook to feature in the early rounds of County championship
Harry Brook withdrew from IPL to be close to his grieving family. But he confirmed that he will feature the early County championship round. Harry BrookEnglish batter Harry Brook,
Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach
Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from
Nathan Lyon signs Lancashire for 2023-24 season
Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon has signed with Lancashire for the 2024 season. The 36-year-old will be available for all competitions throughout the summer.Experienced Australi
Sue Redfern becomes the first woman umpire in the County Championship
Sue Redfern will become the first female umpire to appear in a men's first class match in England and Wales after being appointed to officiate the LV= Insurance County Championship
Karun Nair joins Northamptonshire for three County Championship games
Indian batsman Karun Nair is joining Northamptonshire until the end of the season, the club announced on Friday. Nair, 31, will play the remaining three county championship games f
Chahal signs for Kent for three County Championship matches
Yuzvendra Chahal is on the verge of playing first-class cricket for Kent after signing up for three games in the ongoing County Championships "subject to regulatory approval".Veter
Jayant Yadav signs for Middlesex for four County Championship matches
Indian attacking player Jayant Yadav has agreed a short-term contract with Middlesex for the final four LV= Insurance County Championship games of the season.33-year-old Indian nat
Leicestershire sign Umar Amin for Remainder of County Championship
Leicestershire County Club have secured the services of Pakistan batsman Umar Amin for the remainder of the County Championship season.Leicestershire have signed ex-Pakistan batsma
Surrey sign Sai Sudharsan for final three Championship fixtures
Surrey have signed highly-rated Indian batsman Sai Sudharsan for the remaining three county championship games.Surrey have signed India A batsman Sai Sudharsan for the LV= Insuranc
Date confirmed for Vitality Blast 2024 Finals Day
Vitality Blast Finals Day returns next summer in September and fans now have the opportunity to vote for tickets to county cricket's flagship event of the season.The final day of t
Essex sign Umesh Yadav for the remainder of County Championship season
Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has signed with Essex for the last three games of the current County Division One Championship, the English club have announced.Indian pacer Umesh Ya
Tom Taylor signs four-year deal with Worcestershire
Ashley Giles has pulled off the first major transfer coup of his tenure as Worcestershire chief executive, signing all-rounder Tom Taylor on a four-year deal from Northamptonshire.