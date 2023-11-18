
Commentary panel News
thumb

Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final

ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite

thumb

PCB confirms commentators panel and presenter for Pakistan v South Africa women series

The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed a panel of five commentators and one moderator for the women's series Pakistan v South Africa to be held at the National Bank Stadium in

thumb

Commentary panel announced for Afghanistan, Pakistan ODI series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel and match officials for the three-game ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, due to start on Aug

thumb

Commentary panel announced for Asia Cup 2023

The highly anticipated 2023 Asia Cup is set to kick off on August 30 when Pakistan take on qualifiers Nepal in their opening game in Multan. Team India will start their campaign ag

thumb

Ramiz Raja joins commentary panel of Lanka Premier League 2023

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has joined the commentary panel of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will join the comm

thumb

Commentary panel announces for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

The commentary panel for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka test series has been announced, with the return of former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja the main talking point.Sri

thumb

Ramiz Raja set to return to commentary box for PAK-SL Test series

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja will return to the commentary box for the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raj

thumb

PCB announce match officials for Pak vs NZ series

Former Test cricketers and respected match officials Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the match control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between P

thumb

Michael Clarke likely be part of commentary panel in HBL PSL 8

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke to join the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commentary panel.Former Australian cricket star Michael Cla

thumb

Sehwag joins the commentary panel of the ILT20

Virender Sehwag will set to the first DP World ILT20 with his action-packed commentary. The tournament will be held from January 13th to February 12th this year.The DP World Intern

thumb

AB de Villiers is ready for commentary debut in SA20 league

Former South African captain AB de Villiers is looking forward to making his commentary debut during the first SA20 from January 10th.Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers believes

thumb

PCB Announces Star-studded Commentary Panel for New Zealand series

The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the two ICC World Test Championship matches and three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches b

