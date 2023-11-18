Commentary panel News
Commentary panel announces for the 2023 World Cup final
ICC has announced its star-studded commentary panel for the India-Australia summit. Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting and Ian Bishop are some of the stars of the 15-member panel.An elite
PCB confirms commentators panel and presenter for Pakistan v South Africa women series
The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed a panel of five commentators and one moderator for the women's series Pakistan v South Africa to be held at the National Bank Stadium in
Commentary panel announced for Afghanistan, Pakistan ODI series
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced the commentary panel and match officials for the three-game ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan, due to start on Aug
Commentary panel announced for Asia Cup 2023
The highly anticipated 2023 Asia Cup is set to kick off on August 30 when Pakistan take on qualifiers Nepal in their opening game in Multan. Team India will start their campaign ag
Ramiz Raja joins commentary panel of Lanka Premier League 2023
Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has joined the commentary panel of the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL).Former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja will join the comm
Commentary panel announces for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series
The commentary panel for the highly-anticipated Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka test series has been announced, with the return of former PCB chairman Ramiz Raja the main talking point.Sri
Ramiz Raja set to return to commentary box for PAK-SL Test series
Former cricketer Ramiz Raja will return to the commentary box for the two-game Test series against Sri Lanka later this month.Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raj
PCB announce match officials for Pak vs NZ series
Former Test cricketers and respected match officials Ali Naqvi and Chris Broad will lead the match control teams in the T20 International and One-Day International series between P
Michael Clarke likely be part of commentary panel in HBL PSL 8
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke to join the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commentary panel.Former Australian cricket star Michael Cla
Sehwag joins the commentary panel of the ILT20
Virender Sehwag will set to the first DP World ILT20 with his action-packed commentary. The tournament will be held from January 13th to February 12th this year.The DP World Intern
AB de Villiers is ready for commentary debut in SA20 league
Former South African captain AB de Villiers is looking forward to making his commentary debut during the first SA20 from January 10th.Former Proteas batsman AB de Villiers believes
PCB Announces Star-studded Commentary Panel for New Zealand series
The Pakistan Cricket Board has unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the two ICC World Test Championship matches and three ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches b