Coach News
Fleming to coach the Southern Brave men's team in the Hundred

One of cricket's most respected coaches, New Zealander Stephen Fleming, will join the Hundred in a move that looks like a coup for the competition.Stephen Fleming will replace Mahe

Loss to Netherlands the worst of my coaching career: coach Mark Boucher

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher admitted the Proteas were clearly outplayed in Sunday's must-win Super 12 game against the Netherlands. South Africa's shock loss saw them exit

Mark Boucher joins MI Cape Town as Coach in SA20

Proteas coach Mark Boucher, who will leave with a year left on his current contract, is wanted by several T20 leagues. South Africa's Daily Maverick news outlet has reported that h

McCullum makes English cricketers '10 feet tall', it was a good collaboration with him: Ben Stokes

New England captain Ben Stokes hopes to get the Test team back on winning ways with promises of a fresh start and a partnership with Brendon McCullum that will make players feel "1

Stuart Law is appointed as Bangladesh U19 Coach

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is ready to appoint Stuart Law as the next U19 head coach. The post became vacant following the departure of Naved Newaz, who decided to join the Sri L

He's the best coach I've ever had: England's Moeen Ali praises Saqlain Mushtaq

London: English batsman and spinner Moeen Ali describes Saqlain Mushtaq as the best coach he has ever worked under. The English cricketer explained in detail the coaching style of

Zimbabwe Coach Covid-positive at the beginning of the Sri Lanka tour

Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand Rajput will miss the first two full-day international matches in Sri Lanka after testing positive for COVID-19 at the start of the tour, an official sa

Rumesh Ratnayake will become Sri Lanka's interim coach for the Zimbabwe series

Colombo - Sri Lanka on Tuesday named fast-bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake as interim head coach for the upcoming ODI home series against Zimbabwe.Former fast bowler Rumesh Ratnayake

Afghanistan looking for coaches after Klusener & Tait's exit

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) is considering appointing coaches after Lance Klusener and Shaun Tait were dropped from the national team. Both coaches left Afghanistan after t

Ashish Nehra to become head coach of the Ahmedabad IPL team: report

The Ahmedabad franchise will give Nehra great responsibility for the upcoming season of IPL. However, there is no official confirmation yet.New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Ashish

England head coach Silverwood gets sole selection duty

With Ed Smith leaving his post at the end of the month, England head coach Chris Silverwood has been given the sole responsibility for for national squad selection.Smith, the forme

Kirsten rejects India's head coach position

The Board of Control of Cricket In India (BCCI) had offered former South African batsman and World Cup winning coach of India, Gary Kirsten to be India's next head coach, but the S

