Chris Gayle News
Chris Gayle challenges Usain Bolt to sprint race
West Indian batting star ChrisGayle issued a "warning" to Usain Bolt on Thursday, challenging theJamaican sprint hero to a 100-metre race after the latter took his wicketduring a f
Head smashes 39-ball century to create history in IPL
Travis Head slammed a 39 ball century and made history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangaluru on Monday (15th April) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Head-
Rohit Sharma becomes the first Asian to smash 500 sixes in T20 Cricket
Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to smash 500 sixes in T20 Cricket. He reached to the milestone in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday
David Warner touches Chris Gayle to score most number of fifties in T20 Cricket
Australia's pocket sized dynamo David Warner smashed a magnificent fifty to touch the Universe Boss Chris Gayle on scoring most number of half centuries in T20 Cricket. David Warne
MS Dhoni might not play all games: Gayle after Gaikwad named as CSK captain
Former West Indies cricketer ChrisGayle is of the opinion that the legendary MS Dhoni may not start every matchin the IPL 2024. He stated that Dhoni will likely take a vacation in
T20 world cup trophy tour kicks off in New York
The 9th edition of ICC men's T20 world cup is set to be commenced from 1st June 2024. This is the first time this tournament will have 20 nations for the glory of the shortest form
Rohit Sharma shatters Chris Gayle's record in World Cup
Rohit Sharma etched his name into the record books after he became the first cricketer to hit 50 sixes in the ICC ODI World Cup history. Popularly known as "Hitman" for his six-hit
My aim Is to break Chris Gayle’s Record for most runs in T20 cricket, says Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik has shown interest in becoming part of Pakistan's squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The former Pakistan captain last played international cricket against Banglades
Shoaib Malik aims to break Gayle's T20 record
Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik is aiming to break the record for most T20 runs held by West Indies legend Chris Gayle.Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has expressed
Universe Boss is Universe Boss: Rohit after breaking Gayle's record
India captain Rohit Sharma statedthat he had taken a page from Chris Gayle's book after breaking Gayle's recordon Wednesday against Afghanistan in Delhi.During his 131 off 84 balls
Rohit Sharma creates multiple records with scintillating World Cup century
India captain Rohit Sharma hasregistered multiple records during their second match in the ongoing ICC ODIWorld Cup against Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in Delhi.Rohit bea
David Warner makes history today as he has the most number of hundreds in international Cricket
The Australian dynamic opener David Warner surpasses the Indian great and the god of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar in scoring hundreds on opening position.Australia vs South Africa 2nd