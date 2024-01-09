
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Chris Broad News
thumb

Newlands pitch rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC, receives 1 demerit point

The ICC has rated the pitch as'unsatisfactory' in the shortest Test match in history, which ended in CapeTown over a day and a half. India defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in tha

thumb

Match officials for Bangladesh-Afghanistan Test announced

During the coronavirus epidemic,the ICC allowed Test matches to be conducted with home umpires to reduce therisk of travel. Coronavirus has been eradicated by everyone's efforts, a

thumb

Taijul fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islamhas been punished for violating the ICC code of conduct. The ICC has fined him onthe third day of the ongoing Dhaka Test between host Bangladesh and

thumb

Modis hail Chris Broad for fining Stuart Broad

ICC's match-referee Chris Broad's decision to dock a fine of 15% of the match-fee to his son Stuart Broad for using inappropriate language in the first Test against Pakistan has re

thumb

CWI not worried about local umpiring in England

Cricket West Indies (CWI) board is not worrying about the umpiring in England.Local umpires and the match-referee are officiating in the three-match Test series beginning at The Ro

thumb

Steve Bucknor welcomes 'home umpires arrangement'

Former ICC Elite Panel umpire Steve Bucknor has welcomed the interim arrangements of appointing ‘home’ umpires but insisted on the appointment of only ‘the best’ in business. Given

thumb

'You almost ended my son's career', Chris Broad to Yuvraj after six sixes

It was the story of the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup. Angered by the sledging of English all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Yuvraj Singh slapped Stuart Broad brutally in batting. He made histo

thumb

India fined for slow over-rate again

India have been fined 20 percent of their match fees again for slow over-rate during their fifth T20 match against New Zealand, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Mond

thumb

List of match officials in Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ODI series

The three match bilateral series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is all set to enroll into the field from Friday 26th of July. Chris Broad takes the task of match referee in the e

thumb

CCTV footage fails to give any indications

Within 12 noon on Saturday, the ground staff was asked to submit a report to the match referee to find out who broke the glasses of the Bangladesh dressing room. But the ground sta

thumb

Broad named match referee for Nidahas Trophy

Former England batsman Chris Broad has been named match referee for the upcoming Nidhas Trophy which is scheduled to be played among host Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India. Broad thu

thumb

Mathews and his men fined for slow over-rate

Sri Lanka players have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate against Zimbabwe during the third ODI of the ongoing series in Hambantota, on Thursday. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ম্যা

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.