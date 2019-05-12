Chittagong Kings News
Tamim to play for Khulna Titans in the next edition of BPL
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is going to play for the new franchise Khulna Titans in the 7th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tamim played for Comilla Victorians in
BPL set to kick-off with Rangpur-Chittagong and Dhaka-Rajshahi
The six edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is all set to kick-off on Saturday with two games on the same day at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.The tourname
Sylhet finally on the board and ahead of Chittagong!
Jannatul Naym Pieal The match between Sylhet Superstars and Comilla Victorians was also heading towards a nerve wracking thriller when Abu Haider Rony notched back to back wicket
Tamim impressed with Amir's brilliant performance
Jannatul Naym PiealAll eyes were on Mohammad Amir when Chittagong Vikings clashed with Rangpur Riders in the inaugural match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as it was Amir'