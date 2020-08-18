
Chetan Chauhan News
thumb

Former Bangladesh opener in ICU due to corona complexity

Former Bangladesh opener Syed Nazim Siraj has been admitted to the ICU after contracting the contagious corona virus. The former cricketer, who lives in the United States, has been

thumb

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan passes away

Former India opener Chetan Chauhan is no more. The cricketer, who was on life support, breathed his last on Sunday (August 16). He was 73 years old.On July 12, Chauhan tested posit

thumb

Former India opener in critical condition with coronavirus

Former Indian opener and current cricket organizer Chetan Chauhan has been infected by the coronavirus last month but has not yet recovered. On the contrary, Chetan, 73, is now in



