
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
  • Home
  • Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers News
thumb

Shuvagata satisfied with Chattogram's performance in BPL 2024

Chattogram Challengers have beeneliminated from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They lost by 7 wickets toFortune Barishal in the eliminator match. Barishal sent them off and w

thumb

Shuvagata wants another T20 tournament alongside with BPL

BPL is the biggest and grandestdomestic cricket tournament in the country. This one T20 tournament isorganized in the domestic cricket of the country throughout the year. Many ofth

thumb

Chattogram Challengers dedicate playoff-securing win to language martyrs

Chattogram Challengers have confirmedthe playoff ticket by blowing away the Khulna Tigers by 65 runs. Opener TanzidHasan Tamim played a major role in Chattogram’s win by playing a

thumb

Tanzid Tamim wants to beat Khulna to qualify for BPL 2024 playoffs

Chattogram Challengers haveadvanced a bit in the race for the playoffs. Chattogram beat Dhaka by 10 runsin the last match. Now their last match against Khulna Tigers is a do-or-die

thumb

BPL 2024: U19 cricketer Jishan Alam added to Chattogram Challengers squad

While his teammates are havingtheir own time after the U-19 World Cup, young cricketer Jishan Alam isfocusing on the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram Challengers haveadd

thumb

BPL 2024: Chattogram Challengers bus hit by lorry

At the end of the Dhaka phase, theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) is currently moving to Chattogram. The portcity of Chattogram is going to get the heat of T20 cricket. As a result

thumb

Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets

Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the

thumb

I can almost call Bangladesh my second home: Curtis Campher

Sometimes on tour for thenational team, sometimes to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). CurtisCampher came to Bangladesh again and again. For this Irish cricketer,Banglad

thumb

Curtis Campher's all-round show gives Chattogram another victory in BPL 2024

Chattogram Challengers won theeleventh match of the tenth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which isthe team's third win in the season. After defeating Fortune Barishal by

thumb

BBL winner Josh Brown comes to Bangladesh to play BPL

This year’s Big Bash League (BBL)winner for Brisbane Heat, Josh Brown has rushed to Bangladesh to play BangladeshPremier League (BPL) just after the completion of the BBL. This Aus

thumb

Tanzid Tamim not happy even after playing match-winning innings

After starting the tournamentwith a win, Chattogram Challengers lost the second match. The team won again inthe third match. Tanzid Hasan Tamim has made a big contribution to the t

thumb

Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.