Chattogram Challengers News
Shuvagata satisfied with Chattogram's performance in BPL 2024
Chattogram Challengers have beeneliminated from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). They lost by 7 wickets toFortune Barishal in the eliminator match. Barishal sent them off and w
Shuvagata wants another T20 tournament alongside with BPL
BPL is the biggest and grandestdomestic cricket tournament in the country. This one T20 tournament isorganized in the domestic cricket of the country throughout the year. Many ofth
Chattogram Challengers dedicate playoff-securing win to language martyrs
Chattogram Challengers have confirmedthe playoff ticket by blowing away the Khulna Tigers by 65 runs. Opener TanzidHasan Tamim played a major role in Chattogram’s win by playing a
Tanzid Tamim wants to beat Khulna to qualify for BPL 2024 playoffs
Chattogram Challengers haveadvanced a bit in the race for the playoffs. Chattogram beat Dhaka by 10 runsin the last match. Now their last match against Khulna Tigers is a do-or-die
BPL 2024: U19 cricketer Jishan Alam added to Chattogram Challengers squad
While his teammates are havingtheir own time after the U-19 World Cup, young cricketer Jishan Alam isfocusing on the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Chattogram Challengers haveadd
BPL 2024: Chattogram Challengers bus hit by lorry
At the end of the Dhaka phase, theBangladesh Premier League (BPL) is currently moving to Chattogram. The portcity of Chattogram is going to get the heat of T20 cricket. As a result
Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets
Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the
I can almost call Bangladesh my second home: Curtis Campher
Sometimes on tour for thenational team, sometimes to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). CurtisCampher came to Bangladesh again and again. For this Irish cricketer,Banglad
Curtis Campher's all-round show gives Chattogram another victory in BPL 2024
Chattogram Challengers won theeleventh match of the tenth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), which isthe team's third win in the season. After defeating Fortune Barishal by
BBL winner Josh Brown comes to Bangladesh to play BPL
This year’s Big Bash League (BBL)winner for Brisbane Heat, Josh Brown has rushed to Bangladesh to play BangladeshPremier League (BPL) just after the completion of the BBL. This Aus
Tanzid Tamim not happy even after playing match-winning innings
After starting the tournamentwith a win, Chattogram Challengers lost the second match. The team won again inthe third match. Tanzid Hasan Tamim has made a big contribution to the t
Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka
Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL