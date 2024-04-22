Chandika Hathurusinghe News
Hathurusinghe and Mushtaq arrive in Bangladesh to take charge
Bangladesh national team's new spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed has set foot in Dhaka. Today (April 22) Mushtaq reached Bangladesh at 5:20 PM. Besides, the head coach Chandika Hath
Hathurusinghe is one of the best coaches in the world: Pothas
Some say head teacher, some say mastermind. Chandika Hathurusinghe basically kept the entire Bangladesh team disciplined. The Bangladesh team is preparing for the Chittagong Test w
Hathurusinghe: We would like to dominate the ODI series against Afghanistan
Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has made it clear that the Tigers will be looking to dominate the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan. This is what the coach had t
BCB trainer resigns for IPL job
Bangladesh cricket team's trainer Mario Villavarayan has stepped down from his job. He has submitted his resignation letter to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday (Janu
Hathurusingha asked to step down after Bangladesh series
Sri Lanka's head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been asked to resign by Sri Lanka cricket after the ODI series against Bangladesh.A new twist takes turn in the Chandika Hathuurus
Watch: Tamim Iqbal clean bowled a sports journalist with his words
Tamim Iqbal had a hilarious conversation with a sports journalist where he charged him for spreading fake rumours about the opening batsman.It is needless to say that the players s
Angry Hathurusinghe lashes out at Sri Lanka's school boy errors
Sri Lanka coach Chandika Hathurusingha is furious for Sri Lanka's disappointing performance in the first Test against England and labeled the mistakes of the batsmen as 'school boy
Malinga wants to know why he regarded as a net bowler
Under the first set up of Sri Lankan new national team coach Chandika Hathurusingha, the island nation’s pace legend Lasith Malinga has been dropped from the 23 men preliminary squ
BCB President to ask Hathurusinghe reasons behind team's failure
After some good performances at home, Bangladesh have been given a reality check in South Africa. Batting, bowling or fielding, nothing gone right in the tour for the Bangladesh Te
Time for some change in Bangladesh Cricket?
After some good performances and beating England and Australia at home, Bangladesh have been given a reality check in South Africa. Given the recent performance of the Tigers and a
India game a big opportunity: Hathurusinghe
Ahead of Bangladesh's big match against India in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 on Thursday (June 15) in Edgbaston, Birmingham, their coach Chandika Hathurusighe ha
Bangladesh are tough side in all conditions- Shane Bond
[caption id="attachment_78303" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bangladesh are tough side in all conditions- Shane Bond[/caption]Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond said on Sunday