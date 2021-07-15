
Brendon Taylor News
Confident Bangladesh look to extend dominance in ODIs

After a dominant win in one-off Test against the host Zimbabwe, Bangladesh will look into 30 points out of 30 in the three-match ODI series which is included in ICC ODI Super Leagu

Zimbabwe cannot allow Pakistan to take control, says Mawoyo

Former Zimbabwe Test opener Tino Mawoyo has said that Zimbabwe will have to be ‘flawless’ in all three departments to play good against Pakistan in the upcoming series which is sch

PSL 2020: Multan wanted Shakib as Mahmudullah's replacement

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans wanted to take Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team but because of rules, they couldn’t.After another Bangl

Coronavirus: Zimbabwe's most difficult and frustrating time

Zimbabwe is the full member of International Cricket Council (ICC). Even they do not get the chance to play regularly like the rest of the country. Recent history is even more grac

We call Bangladesh our second country: Brendon Taylor

At one time, Zimbabwe had more connections with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). When others did not want to play with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe Cricket Board extended their support to t

ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Zimbabwe's winning chances reduced on rain-hit day

Zimbabwe get big lead in Harare Test against Sri Lanka. But the rain has poured water into the hosts' chances of winning.In the second and final Test of the series, the last sessio

Lewis' ton guides comfortable win for Comilla Victorians

Ton from Evin Lewis awarded a comfortable win by 80 runs for Comilla Victorians against Khulna Titans.This season's Bangladesh Premier League is heading towards the knock stages wi

Bangladesh level Test series with a huge win

Bangladesh have leveled the two-match Test series 1-1 by beating  Zimbabwe by 218 runs in the second Test in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.Zimbabwe have completed their shor

Another Taijul fifer hands Bangladesh upper hand

Trailing by 218 runs from the first innings of Bangladesh, Zimbabwe are following on by stumps of day three of the second and final Test, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dh

Team Tigers Cruised Towards Another Banglawash

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe ODI Played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium ChottogramBrief ScoreBangladesh 250/3 (Imrul Kayes 90, Litton K Das 83, Mushfiqur Rahim 40*, Mohammad Mithun 23,

Saifuddin strikes, Zimbabwe restricted to 246

Zimbabwe, on batting first in the second ODI against Bangladesh scored 246 runs losing 7 wickets in fifty overs.[ বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ টাইগারদের বিপক্ষে জিম্বাবুয়ের সংগ্রহ ২৪৬]Young gun Mo

Brendan Taylor back in Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor has made his way back to International Cricket after being released from the county team Nottinghamshire on Thursday.Taylor announced retirem

