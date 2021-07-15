Brendon Taylor News
Confident Bangladesh look to extend dominance in ODIs
After a dominant win in one-off Test against the host Zimbabwe, Bangladesh will look into 30 points out of 30 in the three-match ODI series which is included in ICC ODI Super Leagu
Zimbabwe cannot allow Pakistan to take control, says Mawoyo
Former Zimbabwe Test opener Tino Mawoyo has said that Zimbabwe will have to be ‘flawless’ in all three departments to play good against Pakistan in the upcoming series which is sch
PSL 2020: Multan wanted Shakib as Mahmudullah's replacement
Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans wanted to take Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in their team but because of rules, they couldn’t.After another Bangl
Coronavirus: Zimbabwe's most difficult and frustrating time
Zimbabwe is the full member of International Cricket Council (ICC). Even they do not get the chance to play regularly like the rest of the country. Recent history is even more grac
We call Bangladesh our second country: Brendon Taylor
At one time, Zimbabwe had more connections with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). When others did not want to play with Bangladesh, Zimbabwe Cricket Board extended their support to t
ZIM vs SL, 2nd Test: Zimbabwe's winning chances reduced on rain-hit day
Zimbabwe get big lead in Harare Test against Sri Lanka. But the rain has poured water into the hosts' chances of winning.In the second and final Test of the series, the last sessio
Lewis' ton guides comfortable win for Comilla Victorians
Ton from Evin Lewis awarded a comfortable win by 80 runs for Comilla Victorians against Khulna Titans.This season's Bangladesh Premier League is heading towards the knock stages wi
Bangladesh level Test series with a huge win
Bangladesh have leveled the two-match Test series 1-1 by beating Zimbabwe by 218 runs in the second Test in Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.Zimbabwe have completed their shor
Another Taijul fifer hands Bangladesh upper hand
Trailing by 218 runs from the first innings of Bangladesh, Zimbabwe are following on by stumps of day three of the second and final Test, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dh
Team Tigers Cruised Towards Another Banglawash
Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe ODI Played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium ChottogramBrief ScoreBangladesh 250/3 (Imrul Kayes 90, Litton K Das 83, Mushfiqur Rahim 40*, Mohammad Mithun 23,
Saifuddin strikes, Zimbabwe restricted to 246
Zimbabwe, on batting first in the second ODI against Bangladesh scored 246 runs losing 7 wickets in fifty overs.[ বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ টাইগারদের বিপক্ষে জিম্বাবুয়ের সংগ্রহ ২৪৬]Young gun Mo
Brendan Taylor back in Zimbabwe
Former Zimbabwe Captain Brendan Taylor has made his way back to International Cricket after being released from the county team Nottinghamshire on Thursday.Taylor announced retirem