BPL 5 News
Live: Rajshahi Kings opt to field first
Rajshahi Kings have won the toss and their skipper Mushfiqur Rahim opted to field first against Chittagong Vikings in the 40th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)
Live: Khulna Titans opt to bat first
Khulna Titans have won the toss and their skipper Mahmudullah Riyad opted to bat first against Comilla Victorians in the 39th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T
Perera's brilliant last over gives Riders victory
All-rounder Thisara Perera's brilliant last over helped Rangpur Riders to restrict the defending champions Dhaka Dynamites to 139 while chasing a target of 143.Having been asked to
Live: Dhaka opt to bowl against Rangpur
In the big match of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, Dhaka Dynamites have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Rangpur Riders at Sher-E-Bangla National C
Live: Khulna to bowl first despite winning the toss
The defending title holder of Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites have taken on Khulna Titans in the fourt match of ongoing BPL. Khulna have won the toss ana the skipper of
Gayle available for full BPL season
T20 superstar Chris Gayle will be available for Rangpur Riders throughout the BPL 5 season which begins in November. Ishtiaque Sadeque, the franchise's chief executive, has confirm
BPL's fixture changed again
The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was decided before to start on 4th November, but then it was changed to 3rd November. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিপিএল শুরুর সময় পরিবর্তন ক
Fixture of Rangpur Riders matches in BPL-5
The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League is all set to begin from 3 November according to the tournament itinerary, which has been announced earlier on Monday, by the Banglad
Abdur Razzak didn’t know about BPL draft
Veteran left-arm off-spinner Abdur Razzak who has been picked up by Rangpur Risers for the next edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has claimed that he was completely u
Mustafizur joins Rajshahi
Rajshahi Kings have been the luckiest of all teams in the players' draft for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20. They have got Mustafizur Rahman in the squad.Mustaf
Titans go for young guns
After signing a number of star players, last year's third-positioned team Khulna Titans have gone for young guns for the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 in the players' draft. [নিউজ
Rony, Sajib in Dhaka's powerful squad
Defending champions Dhaka Dynamites were already ready with a powerful squad for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League. They have added nine players from the players' draf