
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







BPL 5 News
thumb

Live: Rajshahi Kings opt to field first

Rajshahi Kings have won the toss and their skipper Mushfiqur Rahim opted to field first against Chittagong Vikings in the 40th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

thumb

Live: Khulna Titans opt to bat first

Khulna Titans have won the toss and their skipper Mahmudullah Riyad opted to bat first against Comilla Victorians in the 39th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T

thumb

Perera's brilliant last over gives Riders victory

All-rounder Thisara Perera's brilliant last over helped Rangpur Riders to restrict the defending champions Dhaka Dynamites to 139 while chasing a target of 143.Having been asked to

thumb

Live: Dhaka opt to bowl against Rangpur

In the big match of ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, Dhaka Dynamites have opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Rangpur Riders at Sher-E-Bangla National C

thumb

Live: Khulna to bowl first despite winning the toss

The defending title holder of Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites have taken on Khulna Titans in the fourt match of ongoing BPL. Khulna have won the toss ana the skipper of

thumb

Gayle available for full BPL season

T20 superstar Chris Gayle will be available for Rangpur Riders throughout the BPL 5 season which begins in November. Ishtiaque Sadeque, the franchise's chief executive, has confirm

thumb

BPL's fixture changed again

The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was decided before to start on 4th November, but then it was changed to 3rd November. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিপিএল শুরুর সময় পরিবর্তন ক

thumb

Fixture of Rangpur Riders matches in BPL-5

The fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League is all set to begin from 3 November according to the tournament itinerary, which has been announced earlier on Monday, by the Banglad

thumb

Abdur Razzak didn’t know about BPL draft

Veteran left-arm off-spinner Abdur Razzak who has been picked up by Rangpur Risers for the next edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has claimed that he was completely u

thumb

Mustafizur joins Rajshahi

Rajshahi Kings have been the luckiest of all teams in the players' draft for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20. They have got Mustafizur Rahman in the squad.Mustaf

thumb

Titans go for young guns

After signing a number of star players, last year's third-positioned team Khulna Titans have gone for young guns for the Bangladesh Premier League 2017 in the players' draft. [নিউজ

thumb

Rony, Sajib in Dhaka's powerful squad

Defending champions Dhaka Dynamites were already ready with a powerful squad for the fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League. They have added nine players from the players' draf

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.