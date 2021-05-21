Boyd Rankin News
Boyd Rankin announces retirement
Ireland fast bowler Boyd Rankin, who has represented England as well, has announced retirement from international cricket and provincial cricket with immediate effect.Rankin has pl
Balbirnie to lead as Ireland announce 14 members squad
Cricket Ireland has chosen a dynamic 14-player squad for first one-day international match against England at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The first match is going to take place
Ireland set for historic Lord's Test
The newly bred elite member of the International Cricket Council, Ireland has all-set to step into the Lord's for a historic Test contest against England. [caption id="attachment_1