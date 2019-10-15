
Bnagladesh cricket News
BCB waiting to get security clearance for Pakistan tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are still waiting for the security clearance to send their Women's team for Pakistan tour to play three T20Is and two ODIs against the hosts.Banglade

Bangladesh share Physically Challenged T20 trophy with India

The trophy of the Physically Challenged Tri-Nation Series 2017 has been shared between hosts Bangladesh and India, as the final of the tournament was called off due to a wet wicket

Ashraful to take part in DPL

Mohammad Ashraful, the youngest centurion of cricket history ever, signed a deal with Kalabagan Krira Charka during the opening day of the two-day players transfer process for the

