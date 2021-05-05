
BKSP News
thumb

CCDM informs about Shakib's DPL availability, matches and venues

The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) has talked about the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League’s (DPL) arrangement which is scheduled from 31 May 2021 afte

thumb

Mominul's coach 'not surprised' at his first overseas Test century

Mominul Haque's local coach at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), Montu Kumar Dutta has not been surprised when the captain registered his first Test century outside B

thumb

Taibu to come Bangladesh as BKSP coach

The dismal situation in Zimbabwe cricket made former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu to retire from international cricket. Then he changed his decision and returned to the country's

thumb

Razzak leaves cricketing world overwhelmed with emotions

Former national team legendary spinner Abdur Razzak has retired from international cricket. This left-arm spinner has taken the new job in selection panel of the national team. So,

thumb

BCB changes schedule for BAN-WI warm-up match

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has changed the time for four-day warm-up match which is scheduled to take place on January 28 before the Test series. Bangladesh and West Indies wil

thumb

Shakib starts training under coach Salauddin

Shakib Al Hasan has started his individual practice session under the surveillance of country best coach Mohammad Salauddin. Shakib, who is waiting to return to cricket from Octobe

thumb

Mushfiqur's BKSP days

Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the best batsman in Bangladesh ever produced. He holds the highest position in ICC ODI and Test ranking as a Bangladeshi batsman. His firm batting style l

thumb

Shakib preparing for 2023 World Cup

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is away from cricket following the International Cricket Council (ICC) ban. The ban will end next October. In the current coronavirus situati

thumb

BKSP to laud Under-19 World Cup heroes

Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), is going to congratulate ICC Under-19 World Cup winning heroes on Thursday, February 27.The most renowned national sports institute of t

thumb

Manik Khan gets hattrick in opening day of DPL

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club's pacer Manik Khan grabbed hattrick against BKSP in the opening day of the  Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League at Fatullah.PDSC and BKSP l

thumb

BCB eyes Khulna BKSP for future camping

The highest authority of cricket in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board is considering to undertake national team camp in Khulna BKSP. The thought provoked the authorities as nume

