Bilal Khan News
Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets
Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the
Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka
Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL
Bangladesh hold nerve to snatch all-important win against Oman
Bangladesh have registered anall-important win against the hosts Oman on Tuesday (October 19) to keep theirhope alive in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman. They won by 26
Can co-hosts Oman stir something special in the upcoming T20 WC?
Oman will cohost the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 alongside UAE. While Oman did feature in theprevious T20 World Cup, they missed out on making it to the main stage. However,with much st