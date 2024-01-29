
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Bilal Khan News
thumb

Chattogram beat Sylhet comfortably by 8 wickets

Chattogram Challengers defeatedSylhet Strikers by 8 wickets in the first match of the day in the BangladeshPremier League (BPL). With this great win, Chattogram have climbed to the

thumb

Bowlers star in Chattogram's easy 6-wicket win against Dhaka

Tanzid Hasan Tamim could notreach fifty for only 1 run. However, Chattogram Challengers did not have muchproblem with that. In the first match of the day in the Bangladesh PremierL

thumb

Bangladesh hold nerve to snatch all-important win against Oman

Bangladesh have registered anall-important win against the hosts Oman on Tuesday (October 19) to keep theirhope alive in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in Oman. They won by 26

thumb

Can co-hosts Oman stir something special in the upcoming T20 WC?

Oman will cohost the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 alongside UAE. While Oman did feature in theprevious T20 World Cup, they missed out on making it to the main stage. However,with much st

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.