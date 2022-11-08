
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Bharat Arun News
thumb

Ryan ten Doeschate named as KKR's fielding coach for IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders haveappointed Ryan ten Doeschate as their fielding coach for the upcoming IPLseason. Doeschate was also associated with the team as a cricketer for a longtime

thumb

IPL 2022: Bharat Arun oppintes as bowling coach of KKR

The Kolkata Knight Riders have appointed Bharat Arun as their bowling coach ahead of IPL 2022, the franchise announced on Friday.Two-time Indian Premier League champions Kolkata Kn

thumb

India's bowling coach explains the difference in the way Rahane and Kohli lead Team India

After India's regular captain Virat Kohli left the team in the wake of Adelaide Test defeat to attend the birth of his first child, there was zero hope for India in turning things

thumb

India still bleeds for World Cup defeat last year says Indian bowling coach

Indian Bowling coach Bharat Arun has said that, the team is still hurting from World Cup defeat in 2019. But the coach insisted that their prime goal is to vanish the disappointmen

thumb

Yuvraj wants to involve in coaching

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket last year. Though Yuvraj is still playing franchise cricket, i.e. Indian Premier League (I

thumb

Indian pacers can deliver on any track, says Indian bowling coach

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun believes that current Indian pace bowlers can excel anywhere irrespective of the tracks.[caption id="attachment_130571" align="aligncenter" width="

thumb

Rohit unfollows Anushka Sharma: reports

Widespread speculations of a potential rift between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma have been making the headlines for a couple of weeks now. It is still n

thumb

BCCI calls applications for Indian support staff panel

Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has called applications for each important member in the support staff panel of Indian cricket team.India recently had a shocking defea

thumb

Bharat Arun defends Dhoni's slow knock against Afghanistan

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun defends the slow knock of MS Dhoni against Afghanistan during India's last game which has turned out to be the talk of the town.India are having a

thumb

Arun, Bangar appointed as India coaches

Former India and Tamil Nadu medium-pace bowler Bharat Arun, who last held the position, has once again been appointed as the new bowling coach of Team India.The declarion of Arun's

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.