Beximco Dhaka News
thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Our best XI

Six men from the two finalists - Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram have made up our team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Winning skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is the captain of o

thumb

Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Awards list

The inaugural edition of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 has concluded with Gemcon Khulna defeating Gazi Group Chattogram in a close final on Friday.Each member of the winning side Khulna

thumb

Mushfiqur thanks BCB

Mushfiqur Rahim's ending in the tournament was not good. He lost his temper towards his teammate Nasum Ahmed and was fined as well as criticized. After playing clueless cricket in

thumb

We deserve the final: Mithun

Gazi Group Chattogram have advanced to the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with an easy win over Beximco Dhaka. Although Chattogram were not considered as favorites, Mohammad Mithun's

thumb

Mustafizur reveals 'main reason' behind bowler's success

Bangladesh bowlers are in a great rhythm after the break of coronavirus. The bowlers have been performing extremely well in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup after the BCB President'

thumb

Sumon fined for breaching Code of Conduct

Fortune Barishal fast bowler Sumon Khan has been fined 25 per cent of the match fee for breaching the Code of Contact against Beximco Dhaka in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup elimi

thumb

Chattogram join Khulna in finals

Gazi Group Chattogram have booked a place in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Final after beating Beximco Dhaka comfortably by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 at SBNCS, Mirpur.Dhaka had made a 's

thumb

Mushfiqur fined for CoC breach

Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 percent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct in the 1st qualifier match against Fortune Barishal on 14 De

thumb

Mushfiqur apologizes on Nasum incident

Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim came under fire following a terrible on-field incident involving Nasum Ahmed in the Eliminator of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.On-field fights hav

thumb

Dhaka hold their nerve to win eliminator match against Barishal

Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal have met in the first knockout match of the tournament. Batting first, Yasir Ali Rabbi's half century Dhaka collected 150 runs. Taskin and Miraj b

thumb

Dhaka sign new player before playoffs

After long coronavirus break, cricket has finally returned to Bangladesh with Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. Teams of play-off stage have also been finalized.But the players are s

thumb

Play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup finalized

After the league stage matches, the play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup have been finalized. To ge the fixtures, everyone has to wait till the last match of the group stage.Ga

