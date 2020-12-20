Beximco Dhaka News
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Our best XI
Six men from the two finalists - Gemcon Khulna and Gazi Group Chattogram have made up our team of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.Winning skipper Mahmudullah Riyad is the captain of o
Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020: Awards list
The inaugural edition of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 has concluded with Gemcon Khulna defeating Gazi Group Chattogram in a close final on Friday.Each member of the winning side Khulna
Mushfiqur thanks BCB
Mushfiqur Rahim's ending in the tournament was not good. He lost his temper towards his teammate Nasum Ahmed and was fined as well as criticized. After playing clueless cricket in
We deserve the final: Mithun
Gazi Group Chattogram have advanced to the final of Bangabandhu T20 Cup with an easy win over Beximco Dhaka. Although Chattogram were not considered as favorites, Mohammad Mithun's
Mustafizur reveals 'main reason' behind bowler's success
Bangladesh bowlers are in a great rhythm after the break of coronavirus. The bowlers have been performing extremely well in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup after the BCB President'
Sumon fined for breaching Code of Conduct
Fortune Barishal fast bowler Sumon Khan has been fined 25 per cent of the match fee for breaching the Code of Contact against Beximco Dhaka in the ongoing Bangabandhu T20 Cup elimi
Chattogram join Khulna in finals
Gazi Group Chattogram have booked a place in Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Final after beating Beximco Dhaka comfortably by 7 wickets in Qualifier 2 at SBNCS, Mirpur.Dhaka had made a 's
Mushfiqur fined for CoC breach
Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 percent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct in the 1st qualifier match against Fortune Barishal on 14 De
Mushfiqur apologizes on Nasum incident
Beximco Dhaka captain Mushfiqur Rahim came under fire following a terrible on-field incident involving Nasum Ahmed in the Eliminator of Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.On-field fights hav
Dhaka hold their nerve to win eliminator match against Barishal
Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barisal have met in the first knockout match of the tournament. Batting first, Yasir Ali Rabbi's half century Dhaka collected 150 runs. Taskin and Miraj b
Dhaka sign new player before playoffs
After long coronavirus break, cricket has finally returned to Bangladesh with Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament. Teams of play-off stage have also been finalized.But the players are s
Play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup finalized
After the league stage matches, the play-off fixtures of Bangabandhu T20 Cup have been finalized. To ge the fixtures, everyone has to wait till the last match of the group stage.Ga