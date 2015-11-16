
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







BD Vs ZIM 2015 News
thumb

Hathurusinghe not pleased with batting

Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh suffered a three-wicket defeat in the second and last T20I against Zimbabwe on Sunday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Mostly

thumb

Nasir&#039;s over was the key, believe Zimbabweans

Jannatul Naym PiealZimbabwe beat Bangladesh in the second and last T20I of the series by a thriller. They needed 18 runs in the last over but a super all-rounding performance

thumb

Video Highlights: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20I

Jannatul Naym PiealWinning a Man of the Match award by a member of the losing side is “not very common”. But this is exactly what happened with Zimbabwe's Malcolm Waller in the fir

thumb

Madziva steals the show with all-round brilliance

Jannatul Naym Pieal After a tiring, frustrating tour of Bangladesh over the last one week, Zimbabwe have capped off a perfect ending to the series against the Tigers by winn

thumb

Steady Bijoy elevates Bangladesh to fighting total

Jannatul Naym Pieal Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza chose to bat first after winning the toss in the second and last T20I against Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla Bangla Na

thumb

Kayes returns to T20I after four years

Jannatul Naym PiealThe story of Imrul Kayes in 2015 has been nothing short of extraordinary. It has its higher parts, and does have some lower parts as well.When Anamul Haque Bijo

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.