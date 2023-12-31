BCL 2023-24 News
Over BDT 16 lakh prizemoney in BCL
North Zone defeated East Zone by4 wickets in the final of the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League(BCL). Nahid Rana contributed to North Zone's win with outstanding bowling
North Zone beat East Zone to clinch BCL One Day title
Shahadat Hossain Dipu and ParvezHossain Emon brought the fighting capital to the East Zone with the bat. Buttheir batting prowess was dimmed by Pritom Kumar and Akbar Ali's twinhal
BCL teams confirmed, to start from December 24
The ODI edition of the BangladeshCricket League (BCL) 2023-24 season will be started on December 24. At the endof the three rounds of the league, the final will be held on December