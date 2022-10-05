BCB XI News
BCB XI squad for tour of Tamil Nadu announced
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XIwill play two four-day and three one-day matches against Tamil Nadu XI duringthe tour of India under Mohammad Mithun. The team for this tour includ
West Indies make better use of three-dayer
West Indies go into the two-match Test series against Bangladesh with positives from the three-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram. The match has ended in a draw as BC
Cornwall, Bonner lead West Indies fightback against BCB XI
At the end of day two, West Indies have their noses ahead in the three-day warm-up match against BCB XI at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram.Bangladesh were 24/0 overnight after bowling
Brathwaite praises Rishad's control
It was Rishad Hossain's day with the ball while Kraigg Brathwaite was resilient for the Caribbeans.Rishad took 5/75 for BCB XI in pursuit of bowling out West Indies for 257 on the
Leggie Rishad shines for BCB XI in Test warm-up
Rishad Hossain's five-for has put Bangladesh Cricket Board XI on top of West Indies in the only three-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram.It was the first senior red-b
Akbar, Shoriful named in warm-up against West Indies
U-19 World Cup winners including Akbar Ali and Shoriful Islam have been named in Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI squad to face West Indies in three-day warm-up.Wicket-keeper bats
BCB XI squad announced for Zimbabwe practice match
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the squad of BCB for the practice match against Zimbabwe, which is set to take plan on September 11. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ১৩ সদস্যের ব
Soumya, Ebadat lead BCB XI to register comprehensive victory
After Ebadat Hossain’s magnificent fifer, skipper Soumya Sarkar scored unbeaten 102 runs off 114 balls with 11 fours &amp; sixes to lead BCB XI registered a 8-wicket comprehens
Bijoy, Sabbir, Mosaddek included in BCB XI for practice game
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has announced 16-member Bangladesh squad for the tri-nation series on Sunday. At the same day, a 12-member Bangladesh Cricket Board’s squad has been
Axed Mahmudullah to lead BCB XI against Aus
Despite being dropped from the 14-man squad for the first Test against Australia, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque have been kept in Bangladesh Cricket Board XI squad for the tw
Bangladesh to face Sydney Thunder on Friday
Bangladesh cricket team are now busy to do conditioning camp in Sydney, Australia. As the part and parcel of conditioning camp, they are featured to play two warm up matches agains
