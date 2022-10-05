
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







BCB XI News
thumb

BCB XI squad for tour of Tamil Nadu announced

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XIwill play two four-day and three one-day matches against Tamil Nadu XI duringthe tour of India under Mohammad Mithun. The team for this tour includ

thumb

West Indies make better use of three-dayer

West Indies go into the two-match Test series against Bangladesh with positives from the three-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram. The match has ended in a draw as BC

thumb

Cornwall, Bonner lead West Indies fightback against BCB XI

At the end of day two, West Indies have their noses ahead in the three-day warm-up match against BCB XI at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram.Bangladesh were 24/0 overnight after bowling

thumb

Brathwaite praises Rishad's control

It was Rishad Hossain's day with the ball while Kraigg Brathwaite was resilient for the Caribbeans.Rishad took 5/75 for BCB XI in pursuit of bowling out West Indies for 257 on the

thumb

Leggie Rishad shines for BCB XI in Test warm-up

Rishad Hossain's five-for has put Bangladesh Cricket Board XI on top of West Indies in the only three-day warm-up match at MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram.It was the first senior red-b

thumb

Akbar, Shoriful named in warm-up against West Indies

U-19 World Cup winners including Akbar Ali and Shoriful Islam have been named in Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) XI squad to face West Indies in three-day warm-up.Wicket-keeper bats

thumb

BCB XI squad announced for Zimbabwe practice match

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the squad of BCB for the practice match against Zimbabwe, which is set to take plan on September 11. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ১৩ সদস্যের ব

thumb

Soumya, Ebadat lead BCB XI to register comprehensive victory

After Ebadat Hossain’s magnificent fifer, skipper Soumya Sarkar scored unbeaten 102 runs off 114 balls with 11 fours &amp;amp; sixes to lead BCB XI registered a 8-wicket comprehens

thumb

Bijoy, Sabbir, Mosaddek included in BCB XI for practice game

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has announced 16-member Bangladesh squad for the tri-nation series on Sunday. At the same day, a 12-member Bangladesh Cricket Board’s squad has been

thumb

Axed Mahmudullah to lead BCB XI against Aus

Despite being dropped from the 14-man squad for the first Test against Australia, Mahmudullah Riyad and Mominul Haque have been kept in Bangladesh Cricket Board XI squad for the tw

thumb

Bangladesh to face Sydney Thunder on Friday

Bangladesh cricket team are now busy to do conditioning camp in Sydney, Australia. As the part and parcel of conditioning camp, they are featured to play two warm up matches agains

thumb

Bangladesh to play a practice match against Sydney Thunder

Bangladesh Cricket Board XI will play a practice match against the Big Bash League Champions Sydney Thunder ahead of their  tour to New Zealand  in the later of this year in Decemb

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.