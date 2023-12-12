BBL 13 News
Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers BBL 13 Match 7, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Melbourne Stars will look to get back to winning ways against the Perth Scorchers on Wednesday. The game will be played at the MCG and is a D/N affair.Game 7 of the Big Bash Le
Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers BBL 13 Match 5, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Sydney Sixers will look to gain some winning momentum in the ongoing BBL when they take on the Hobart Hurricanes on Monday. The match will be played at the North Tasmania Crick
Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers BBL 13 Match 4, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
This season's defending champions, the Perth Scorchers, will look to start their new campaign on a positive note when they take on the Melbourne Renegades on Sunday. The game will
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 13 Match 3, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Brisbane Heat will look to continue their winning ways in BBL 13 when they take on the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday. The game will be played at the Adelaide Oval.In Game 3 of
Glenn Maxwell gets injured, and ruled out of match against Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell injured his forearm muscle while batting against the Brisbane Heat on Thursday and is expected to miss the upcoming game against the Perth Sco
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars BBL 13 Match 1, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In the first match of the 2023 Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat (HEA) will face Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday, December 7.The 2023-24 BBL season
Matt Short appointed as Adelaide Strikers new captain
The Adelaide Strikers have named 2022 Big Bash League player Matthew Short as their captain for the upcoming season. The all-rounder replaces another swashbuckling batsman, Travis
Izharulhaq Naveed joins Sydney Sixers as Rehan Ahmed withdraws in BBL 13
The Sydney Sixers have recalled Afghanistan legspinner Izharulhaq Naveed for this season's BBL after England's Rehan Ahmed withdrew from the tournament after being selected for the
Imad Wasim to play for Melbourne Stars in BBL 13
The Melbourne Stars have secured the services of recently retired Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, who will wear the Stars jersey for the remaining matches of the tournament after
PCB delays of Haris Rauf's NOC to participate in Big Bash League 2023-24
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is yet to issue a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Haris Rauf for his upcoming stint with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and his
Steve Smith will return to Sydney Sixers for the BBL 13
Steven Smith will make a short-term return to the Sydney Sixers for this year's 2023-24 BBL after being available for their opening game against the Melbourne Renegades on December
BBL 13: Khawaja and Labuschagne available for Brisbane Heat’s season opener
A decimated Brisbane Heat were able to secure the Australian test duo Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne for the BBL season opener against the Melbourne Stars on December 7th.ODI