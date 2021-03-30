Barishal Division News
Barishal vs Rajshahi NCL game ends in four sessions
Spinners have taken 26 out of 30 wickets in the Tier-2 NCL (National Cricket League) match between Barishal Division and Rajshahi Division at BKSP ground 4, Savar.[caption id="atta
21 wickets fall in Barishal v Rajshahi day one
The second round of NCL (National Cricket League) 2021 has started on Monday (March 29).The first day has seen 44 wickets falling across four venues, with 21 of them being in the T
Ashraful tests negative for coronavirus in second sample test
Former national team captain Mohammad Ashraful tested positive for Covid-19 while playing in the National Cricket League (NCL). In routine-wise coronavirus checking for NCL, he’d b
Pacers power Chattogram to victory; Dhaka Metro win comfortably
Chattogram Division and Dhaka Metro have completed wins in the round 1 of National Cricket League (NCL) tier-2 matches. Tier-2: Chattogram Div vs Rajshahi Div, RajshahiMehedi Has
Nasir takes four after scoring 100
All four matches of round one of NCL 2021 go into the fourth and final day.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaZakir Hasan's century has helped Sylhet Division fight back after
Nasir closing on 100, bowlers dominate day 2
Bowlers have had their day on day two of round one matches of the NCL (National Cricket League) 2021.Tier-1: Khulna Div vs Sylhet Div, KhulnaNational team fast bowlers Ebadat Hossa
Saif slams 100 on day one of 22nd NCL
First-class cricket resumes in Bangladesh with the 22nd edition of National Cricket League (NCL).[caption id="attachment_161527" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Inauguration of th
Fixtures: 22nd NCL, 2021
The 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) is set to resume first-class cricket in Bangladesh on Monday (March 22).After a long gap due to pandemic, first-class tournament will take pl