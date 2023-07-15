
Barbados Royals News
thumb

Laurie Evans and Qais Ahmed join Barbados Royals in CPL 2023

Laurie Evans has joined the Barbados Royals for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Evans replaces Rassie van der Dussen, who is unavailable due to international commi

thumb

King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title

Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe

thumb

Guyana crash to 108 all out as Barbados reach the CPL 2022 final

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors have succumbed to a big defeat of 87 runs againstBarbados Royals in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier

thumb

Shakib's Guyana to face Barbados in CPL playoffs

After Shakib Al Hasan joined, thefortunes of Guyana Amazon Warriors changed overnight in the Caribbean PremierLeague (CPL). Guyana, who were about to knock out of the tournament wi

thumb

Shakib stars in win as Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top-two finish

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been in good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His team GuyanaAmazon Warriors got an easy win against Barbados Royals with

thumb

CPL 2022: Barbados Royals appoints David Miller as captain

The Barbados Royals on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran South African batsman David Miller as their captain for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.The 32-

thumb

Watch: Sheldon Cottrell's last-ball six steers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to victory

St Kitts &amp;amp; Nevis Patriots are very much aware of their dreadful performance in the last season of the Caribbean Premier League. They finished the group stage at the bottom

thumb

Watch: Gayle launches a powerful six and shatters the glass off Holder

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ran through a miserable campaign in the CPL 2020 season. They managed to win only one game in the entire season and finished at the bottom of the points

thumb

Barbados Tridents turn Barbados Royals over IPL involvement

Two-time CPL winners Barbados Tridents have been rebranded into 'Barbados Royals' ahead of the 2021 CPL.Rajasthan Royals group, an IPL franchise, has bought a majority of the Barba

