Barbados Royals News
Laurie Evans and Qais Ahmed join Barbados Royals in CPL 2023
Laurie Evans has joined the Barbados Royals for the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League. Evans replaces Rassie van der Dussen, who is unavailable due to international commi
King powers Jamaica Tallawahs to third CPL title
Jamaica Tallawahs have clinchedtheir third Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title on Saturday (October 1)beating Barbados Royals by a big margin of 8 wickets in the final. This isthe
Guyana crash to 108 all out as Barbados reach the CPL 2022 final
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan’s Guyana Amazon Warriors have succumbed to a big defeat of 87 runs againstBarbados Royals in the first qualifier of the Caribbean Premier
Shakib's Guyana to face Barbados in CPL playoffs
After Shakib Al Hasan joined, thefortunes of Guyana Amazon Warriors changed overnight in the Caribbean PremierLeague (CPL). Guyana, who were about to knock out of the tournament wi
Shakib stars in win as Guyana Amazon Warriors secure top-two finish
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has been in good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His team GuyanaAmazon Warriors got an easy win against Barbados Royals with
CPL 2022: Barbados Royals appoints David Miller as captain
The Barbados Royals on Wednesday announced the appointment of veteran South African batsman David Miller as their captain for the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.The 32-
Watch: Sheldon Cottrell's last-ball six steers St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to victory
St Kitts &amp; Nevis Patriots are very much aware of their dreadful performance in the last season of the Caribbean Premier League. They finished the group stage at the bottom
Watch: Gayle launches a powerful six and shatters the glass off Holder
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots ran through a miserable campaign in the CPL 2020 season. They managed to win only one game in the entire season and finished at the bottom of the points
Barbados Tridents turn Barbados Royals over IPL involvement
Two-time CPL winners Barbados Tridents have been rebranded into 'Barbados Royals' ahead of the 2021 CPL.Rajasthan Royals group, an IPL franchise, has bought a majority of the Barba